The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Amosun, council chairman, VC pledge to reposition OOU
13th February 2018 - Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari
13th February 2018 - State of emergency in education: Stakeholders challenge FG: Teach us the full lesson
13th February 2018 - 5.5m pupils to benefit in school feeding –FG
13th February 2018 - New VC to make Unilag best in research
13th February 2018 - NOUN best student reveals his secret
13th February 2018 - Oxfam’s deputy CEO resigns over charity’s prostitution scandal
13th February 2018 - WAFU Cup: Super Falcons land in Abidjan
13th February 2018 - Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of Oye-Ekiti varsity
13th February 2018 - Ajimobi swears in Customary Court of Appeal president, new HoS
Home / Education Review / Amosun, council chairman, VC pledge to reposition OOU

Amosun, council chairman, VC pledge to reposition OOU

— 13th February 2018

Gabriel Dike

Key stakeholders of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State have promised to turn around the fortunes of the 36-year-old institution especially in ranking and research.

The pledges to lift OOU to greater height were made at the 27th convocation in which Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, governing council chairman, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga and Vice Chancellor, Prof Ganiyu Olatunde insisted more needed to be done to reposition the university.

Governor Amosun who donated a 10-storey Senate Complex, admitted OOU had made giant strides and required additional support from key stakeholders to make the institution one of the best among its peers.

The governor lauded the governing chairman, VC and management team for piloting the affairs of OOU to greater height and stressed that it would continue to grow bigger and better.

He pledged that his administration would support the management to improve on its current ranking and “we will make OOU a reference point. At 2017 convocation, I promised to support the university. And the results showed OOU is doing well.

“I am aware of the challenges facing OOU and I am happy the council and management have taken some initiatives to reposition OOU. We have taken note of the giant strides made by the university and have intervened to resolve some challenges. My administration will assist OOU to maintain it position in the Nigerian University System (NUS).’’

Amosun said Ogun State is now the industrial hub in Nigeria so, the government has reviewed the curriculum to empower the youths and challeneged them to embrace politics as well as take over from the old politicians.

The Pro-Chancellor and chairman of council, Mrs. Belo-Olusoga, assured that the council would sustain the progress so far made and improve on it stating that “the university has enjoyed infrastructure development in the last five years as result of judicious use of fund from state government, TETFUND, NEEDS and IGR.”

She appealed for more funds from the state government to service the agreements between the federal government and university unions, which the branches on campus expect Ogun State government to implement.

According to her, the vision of the council is to reposition the university to attain the status of a 21st Century citadel of learning within the next five years.

Belo-Olusoga said the eight-point agenda on which the vision would be anchore are, increase in internally generated funds, infrastructural development, support for research and development, availablity of basic amenities-power, water and good roads, increase in staff and students welfare, robust ICT developement and increase in carrying capacity (staff-students ratio).

‘’Council has already commenced activities to ensure the excution of the content of this agenda through the approval of the provision of counterpart fund for staff pension to enhance staff welfare, approval to run seven additional academic progrannes, in preparation for NUC resources verification visit, increase in hostel facilities for student   

In his address, OOU VC, Prof Olatunde, acknowledged the giant strides being taken by the universty to achieve its tripodal mandate of teaching, research and community service.

He said OOU continued to experience sustained growth and development in the last six years without disruption stating that in the last Post-UTME exercise, over 21,000 candidates were screened for admissions but only 6,416 were considered for admission.

Prof Olatunde disclosed that OOU produced 18 First Class graduates, 605 second class upper division, 1,938 second lower, 1,402 third class, 79 pass and 208 awarded diploma. He said 105 received postgraduate diplomas, 474 master’s degrees, one M,Phil and 74 PhD.

The VC said the icing on the cake during the 27th convocation was the conferment of honorary awards on four prominent Nigerians who were selected based on their outstanding contributions to the development of Ogun State , Nigeria and humanity.

They are Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, immediate past president of Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, chairman of First Bank Plc, and Prof Toyin Falola, renowed historian from University of Texas, Austin, USA.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari

— 13th February 2018

• Demand probe of ex-governor All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Edo State, under the aegis of All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party not to consider former governor, Adams Oshiuomhole for any board appointment allocated to the state. The youths, who demanded the cancellation…

  • Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of Oye-Ekiti varsity

    — 13th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has written to remind President Muhammadu Buhari on the renaming of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) as Adeyinka Adebayo University, after military governor of defunct Western Region, the late General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo. Adebayo died last year and was buried on May 20, 2017, at…

  • Ajimobi swears in Customary Court of Appeal president, new HoS

    — 13th February 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday swore in a pioneer President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Solomon Akinteye, and a new Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Olawumi Ogunesan, who was until her appointment the permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. The separate ceremonies were held one after…

  • Ambode approves construction of pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop

    — 13th February 2018

    • Extends Oshodi-Int’l Airport road Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the construction of a pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop. The non-availability of a bridge at the ever-busy bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway had, in the past, caused many accidents and claimed many lives. Ambode also announced the extension of…

  • Senate, unending subsidy probe

    — 13th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja   Until the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo came into power in 1999, the phrase, fuel subsidy appears alien to Nigerians. Obasanjo introduced subsidy regime when he jerked up the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in October, 2003. Since then, it has been from one controversy to another. The Nigerian National…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share