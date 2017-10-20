The Sun News
Latest
20th October 2017 - Amosun advocates special fund for flood-prone states
20th October 2017 - Australian schoolgirl with cerebral palsy climbs China Great Wall
20th October 2017 - CPC reaffirms citizens rights as basic necessities provision
20th October 2017 - Presidency replies Jonathan: Nigerians trust Buhari
20th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Man plunges into Lagos lagoon
20th October 2017 - 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar
20th October 2017 - “The Gods Are Not to Blame” shows in Abuja
20th October 2017 - NEMA workers suspend strike, reopen offices nationwide
20th October 2017 - 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar
20th October 2017 - Railway modernisation: FG to borrow $36bn
Home / National / Amosun advocates special fund for flood-prone states

Amosun advocates special fund for flood-prone states

— 20th October 2017

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun has called on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to make available, special funds to some states that had put infrastructure in place to prevent flooding.

Amosun, who noted that giving fund and other relief materials to the states ravaged by flood by NEMA was good, he, however, opined states that had worked to prevent such disaster, should also be rewarded with fund as a form of encouragement.

The governor, disclosed that he had raised the issue at a National Executive Executive Meeting held recently in Abuja, and expressed hope that NEMA will work on his proposal.

Amosun made these known on Friday, while speaking at the Town Hall meeting on the 2018 budget, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by public servants, professional bodies, non governmental organisations, civil society organisations, trade unions, community development organisations among others.

Speaking further, Amosun, recalled that prior to his assumption of office in 2011, many locations in the state, particularly, Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode and Ota, were prone to and ravaged by flood. He pointed out that through his administration’s massive infrastructural development, the perennial flooding has now become history.

According to him, the efforts of his government in that direction, should be rather be rewarded by the federal government in order to do more.

On the deplorable conditions of some federal roads in the state, Amosun, admitted that there is huge infrastructural deficit generally in the country, and expressed his administration’s readiness to fix some of the roads as soon as fund is available.

He, however, expressed worry over the damage being done to the newly constructed roads in the state, by trucks that transport cement products. According to him, some of the roads built for semi urban purposes, with capacity to carry 35 to 40 tonnes vehicles, are being plied by 60 tonnes vehicles.

Amosun, who bemoaned the disappearance of weigh bridges on roads in Nigeria, said the state government will soon put measures in place to address the issue.

The governor, explained that the town hall meeting on 2018 budget, became imperative to get the input of citizens into the budget preparation.

He added that “the meeting is also practical expression of true democracy where people’s decision were recognised and appreciated in running the affairs of the state”.

Earlier in her speech, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Adenrele Adesina, said the meeting was organised To sensitize the citizens to the government’s plans and priority projects for 2018, as well as to obtain their thoughts and contributions.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Amosun advocates special fund for flood-prone states

— 20th October 2017

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta. Governor Ibikunle Amosun has called on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to make available, special funds to some states that had put infrastructure in place to prevent flooding. Amosun, who noted that giving fund and other relief materials to the states ravaged by flood by NEMA was…

  • Presidency replies Jonathan: Nigerians trust Buhari

    — 20th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has replied former President Goodluck Jonathan, who expressed surprise that those who criticised him for leaving the pump price of fuel at N87 are not speaking out now that it has been jerked up to N143. The former president’s administration had in 2012, increased fuel price from N67…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Man plunges into Lagos lagoon

    — 20th October 2017

    An unidentified man has some minutes ago plunged into the Lagos creek. The man whose intention would not be ascertained yet jumped off the Ikoyi-Lekki link bridge into the water. However,  a quick police intervention for a possible rescue has created a gathering of a retinue of ambulances,  security intervention vehicles and officers. But at…

  • 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar

    — 20th October 2017

    From: Ismail Omipidan Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido on Thursday met with former military Head of state , General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as part of his consultative meeting with former leaders of the country concerning his presidential ambition. The meeting, which was held at the Minna hill top residence of the former military…

  • “The Gods Are Not to Blame” shows in Abuja

    — 20th October 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Lovers of theatre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be treated to a stage play this weekend, on Ola Rotimi’s classical novel, “The Gods Are Not to Blame”. Organisers of the event slated for the prestigious Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Saturday, said the play was to rekindle people’s interest in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share