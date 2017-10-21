The Sun News
Latest
21st October 2017 - Amosun advocates special fund for flood free states
21st October 2017 - A’Ibom, C’River assemblies raise joint panel on boundary dispute
21st October 2017 - Army medical outreach: Dickson urges Bayelsans not to panic
21st October 2017 - 2019: Group endorses Bala Mohammed for Bauchi governor
21st October 2017 - Taking Tea Without Milk Could Be Better For Your Heart
21st October 2017 - TIPS ON WHOLESOME WELLNESS FROM THE LECTERN
21st October 2017 - New compound kills cancer without harming healthy cells
21st October 2017 - Coping with dementia
21st October 2017 - PLATEAU OF BLOOD: SAD TALE OF 94-YR-OLD WHOSE FAMILY OF 7 WAS WIPED OUT BY HERDSMEN
21st October 2017 - PATHETIC: AFTER 5 MISCARRIAGES, WOMAN LOSES ONLY CHILD TO ROBBERS
Home / Cover / National / Amosun advocates special fund for flood free states

Amosun advocates special fund for flood free states

— 21st October 2017

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has called on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to make available, special funds to some states that had put infrastructure in place to prevent flooding.

Amosun, who noted that giving fund and other relief materials to the states ravaged by flood by NEMA is good, however argued that states that had worked to prevent such disaster, should also be rewarded with fund as a form of encouragement.

The governor disclosed that he had raised the issue at a National Executive Economic meeting held recently in Abuja, and expressed hope that NEMA will work on his proposal.

Amosun spoke on Friday at a Town Hall meeting on the 2018 budget, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by public servants, professional bodies, non governmental organisations, civil society organisations,  trade unions, community development organisations among others.

Speaking further, Amosun, recalled that prior to his assumption of office in 2011, many locations in the state, particularly, Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode and Ota, were prone to and ravaged by flood. He pointed out that through his administration’s massive infrastructural development, the perennial flooding has now become history.

According to him, the efforts of his government in that direction, should rather be rewarded by the federal government in order to do more.

On the deplorable conditions of some federal roads in the state, Amosun admitted that there is huge infrastructural deficit generally in the country, and expressed his administration’s readiness to fix some of the roads as soon as fund is available.

He, however, expressed worry over the damage being done to the newly constructed roads in the state, by trucks that transport cement products. According to him, some of the roads built for semi urban purposes, with capacity to carry 35 to 40 tonnes vehicles, are being plied by 60 tonnes vehicles.

Amosun, who bemoaned the disappearance of weigh bridges on  roads in Nigeria, said the state government will soon put measures in place to address the issue.

The governor, explained  that the town hall meeting on 2018 budget, became imperative to get the input of citizens into the budget preparation.

He added that “the meeting is also practical expression of true democracy where people’s decision were recognised and appreciated in running the affairs of the state”.

Earlier in her speech, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning,  Adenrele Adesina, said the meeting was organised to sensitize the citizens to the government’s plans and priority projects for 2018, as well as to obtain their thoughts and contributions.

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Amosun advocates special fund for flood free states

— 21st October 2017

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has called on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to make available, special funds to some states that had put infrastructure in place to prevent flooding. Amosun, who noted that giving fund and other relief materials to the states ravaged by…

  • A’Ibom, C’River assemblies raise joint panel on boundary dispute

    — 21st October 2017

    FROM JOE EFFIONG Akwa Ibom and Cross River State Houses of Assembly have jointly set up a committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the intractable boundary crisis between Ikot Offiong community of Odukpani Local Government Area in Cross River, and Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The…

  • Army medical outreach: Dickson urges Bayelsans not to panic

    — 21st October 2017

    Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on the people of the state to discountenance the rumour making the rounds that the ongoing Army medical outreach was to endanger the health and safety of the people. The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, noted in a statement that the governor made the…

  • 2019: Group endorses Bala Mohammed for Bauchi governor

    — 21st October 2017

    FROM PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI A political pressure association, Rescue Bauchi Group, has endorsed former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Senator Bala Mohammed, to run for the the state governorship election in 2019. President of the group, John Akevi, made this known in a press release he jointly signed with the Bauchi State coordinator of the…

  • TIPS ON WHOLESOME WELLNESS FROM THE LECTERN

    — 21st October 2017

    Groups, experts hint on how to achieve total physical, mental, spiritual wellbeing at free health forum By HENRY OKONKWO and EJERE UCHE SAMUEL Tips on achieving total healthiness was on the front burner recently as a non governmental organization, Oasis Association in collaboration with the Rotary Club Int’l District 9110 Nigeria and other groups rolled…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share