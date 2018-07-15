– The Sun News
FAYEMI

Ambode congratulates Ekiti Gov-elect, Fayemi

— 15th July 2018

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor-Elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for emerging victorious at the keenly contested governorship election held on Saturday.

Fayemi was declared winner of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), defeating his closest rival, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 197,459 to 178,121 votes.

Governor Ambode in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna commended President Muhammadu Buhari, leadership and members of APC and its supporters for the hard-fought victory adding that it was a testament to the fact that the electoral value of the party has not waned.

The Governor specially praised and congratulated Fayemi for his hard fought victory and wished him well as he prepares to take the mantle of leadership of the State for a second time.

He also urged the Ekiti Governor-Elect to use his second coming to build on its previous achievements and forge ahead with the quest to unite the Yoruba nation, especially through regional integration and economic transformation of the South-West geo-political zone and justify the confidence the Ekiti electorate have reposed on him.

Governor Ambode also congratulated the Ekiti electorate for comporting themselves peacefully throughout the period of the election, while urging those aggrieved with the result to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters rather than resort to self help.

 

 

