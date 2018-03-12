The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - FG hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda, Omotola on awards
12th March 2018 - 2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 
12th March 2018 - Amnesty: Those clamouring for my sack want ‘business as usual’ –Boroh 
12th March 2018 - Land use charge’ll ensure social re-distribution of growth, equity –CPA
12th March 2018 - Wike is Rivers’ God-sent governor –PDP
12th March 2018 - Obaseki celebrates mothers, assures of friendly policies
12th March 2018 - 2019: Dickson tasks international community on Nigeria elections
12th March 2018 - Cat–One certification: The gains, the losses
12th March 2018 - Ethiopian Airlines to bring latest B787-900 to Nigeria
12th March 2018 - Lagos Airport gets new Comptroller of Immigration
Home / National / Amnesty: Those clamouring for my sack want ‘business as usual’ –Boroh 

Amnesty: Those clamouring for my sack want ‘business as usual’ –Boroh 

— 12th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Tarela Boroh (retd), has said those calling for his sack are those who are no longer benefiting from the system.

He said at the weekend when he spoke with State House Correspondents in Abuja.

Some ex-agitators recently called for his sack and accused him of mortgaging their future.

Some of the ex-agitators, who protested at Opokuma Junction axis of East –West Road and Igbogene gateway, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, alleged that the programme has been hijacked by northerners, lack of consultation, non-performance and diversion of funds meant for implementation of the programme by officials.

But, Boroh replied: “I want to let you know that what is happening in the amnesty programme is no more business as usual; that is the bottomline of all that is happening.

“The programme actually is a security programme that has to do with critical stakeholders who drive the process in the programme.

“I’m only there to supervise what they are doing so that we can achieve the aim for which the programme was established; to ensure youth restiveness is not allowed and ensure peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.”

Boroh also added that, so far, the Federal Government has offered employment to 350 ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region, who graduated from various tertiary institutions across the world.

He added that the 350 graduates were among the 30,000 ex-agitators sponsored for various studies abroad by the amnesty office.

Boroh added that the affected ex-agitators have already been posted to various federal ministries, awaiting approval of the 2018 Appropriation Bill by the National Assembly.

“The federal government ensured that about 350 of them have been employed in the various ministries in the country.

“We are only waiting for appropriation so that once they report to their various ministries, they will start earning their salaries.”

The presidential aide described as untrue and false reports that some of the ex-agitators studying abroad had been abandoned.

“I will never allow any of my children schooling outside this country under government (sponsorship) to suffer.

“So, 96 per cent of those on off-shore scholarship have graduated and returned home.

“I have only a few, in fact, not more than 10,000 of them left globally where they have been schooling in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Asian countries and South Africa – they have graduated and have come home.

“The ones that refused to graduate and are trying to make life unbearable for themselves is their own cup of tea. The federal government is not responsible for them anymore,” Boroh said.

Boroh, who said no date has been fixed for the end of the amnesty programme, added that his office is in the process of achieving sustainable reintegration of the ex-agitators in the programme.

He also said his task is to continue to ensure peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th March 2018 at 5:50 am
    Reply

    The so-called Boroh is an ignorant idiot to use the worb “amnesty” to this territory natives in this natives territory under the natives God given wealth. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this natives territory with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. Any this territory native who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda, Omotola on awards

— 12th March 2018

The Federal Government has congratulated Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on the honours recently bestowed on them on the global stage. He called them great ambassadors of Nigeria. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the three honourees are iconic women in the Creative Industry, who have brought great honour, not…

  • 2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 

    — 12th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Oladipupo Adebutu, has explained why the Ijebu extraction of Ogun State should produce the next governor. Addressing ‘The True Face of Ogun Central’, an assemblage of opinion moulders in Egbaland, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Adebutu said the Yewa failed…

  • Amnesty: Those clamouring for my sack want ‘business as usual’ –Boroh 

    — 12th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Tarela Boroh (retd), has said those calling for his sack are those who are no longer benefiting from the system. He said at the weekend when he spoke with State House Correspondents in Abuja….

  • Land use charge’ll ensure social re-distribution of growth, equity –CPA

    — 12th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) has thrown its weight behind the Lagos State Government’s Land Use Charge, saying it will ensure social re-distribution of growth and social equity to all. There has been public outcry in some quarters as well as many expressing fears that the new embedded land charge would bring…

  • Wike is Rivers’ God-sent governor –PDP

    — 12th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, has said Governor Nyesom Wike is divinely sent for Rivers people, judging by the transformation the state has witnessed since 2015. PDP Publicity Secretary, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this yesterday, at the official reception of  members of All Progressives Congress (APC), who decamped to the party through the Grassroots Development Initiatives…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share