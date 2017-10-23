Amnesty Programme: Ex-militant leaders score Buhari, Boroh high

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Some former militants leaders in the Niger Delta region have scored President Mohammadu Buhari high over the implementation of the Presidential Amnesty programme.

The former militant leaders also rated high the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig- Gen Paul Boroh (rtd) for the implementation of Agricultural and empowerment programmes for the former militants.

The former militants leaders, under Leadership Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI), and led by the Acting Chairman of its Bayelsa State Chapter, Bull Ifiemi, along with the group’s PRO Godgift Ayabowe and 31 other leaders of the First Phase of the presidential amnesty program said they have declared total support for the Buhari led administration and commended him for trusting the affairs of the Amnesty Programme to Boroh

While stating their confidence in the management of the affairs of the Amnesty Programme under Boroh’s leadership, they also pledged their support to the presidency and the amnesty Office to ensure peace in the Niger Delta region.

The ex-militant leaders reiterated their 100% support for President Buhari led administration and commended the Presidency for the various empowerment and Agricultural development programs going on in the region.

The group, however, pleaded with the presidency to consider giving the pipeline surveillance contracts to the youths in the region who knows the terrain rather than channeling the contracts to a particular person who would end up doing little or nothing to better the region.

They also pleaded and advised that the Modular refineries be operated with youths in the Oil bearing communities as stake holders as this will help to militate against any grievances that may occur as a result of neglect.

“Hence the group is advising that anything pertaining to surveillance contracts in the region should be channeled through the Amnesty office because the chairman, Paul Boroh, know the leaders and youths on ground who can ensure that the contracts is adequately executed and everybody is carried along and happy. We appeal to the Presidency to prevail on Federal parastatals especially the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Ministry of Niger Delta to carry along the youths and the stake holders in the region”.