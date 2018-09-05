– The Sun News
Amnesty programme: 2,500 beneficiaries  undergo  fishery training
Amnesty programme

Amnesty programme: 2,500 beneficiaries  undergo  fishery training

— 5th September 2018
Hopes that the hitherto booming fishing sector of the nation’s economy will rebound soon flickered, yesterday, with the arrival of eight Greek experts in the maritime industry; to train 2,500 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty programme.
Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Murphy Ganagana, expressed optimism that the project, which includes building of 100 fishing trawlers in Burutu, Delta State, for training of the amnesty beneficiaries.
Dokubo, while receiving a delegation of eight top managers of leading fishing institutions in Greece, at his office, yesterday, urged them to replicate what they had put in place in their country.“I’ve sat through most of your discussions and you’ve explained to me the techniques and the method of how you do your own business.
I want that to be replicated in Nigeria and in the Niger Delta because we are a sea-faring people.
So, we hope this new concept will work well for our communities and for the Niger Delta people, so that the best we can offer will enhance our capabilities and, also, strengthen the business and sea faring lives of our delegates,” he said.
Earlier, Managing Director of Theo-Man Limited, managers of the project, George Theodoru, assured that prospective beneficiaries will be professionally trained on how to operate state-of-the-art boats, which will serve as a means of livelihood for them, their families and communities in the Niger Delta.
