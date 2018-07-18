– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of students’ allowances
18th July 2018 - Senate confirms new PSC commissioners
18th July 2018 - Don’t push me over defection – Saraki
18th July 2018 - Recovered loot: AGF, CBN, EFCC, others shun Reps probe panel
18th July 2018 - 2019: IBB endorses Kabiru Turaki’s agenda
18th July 2018 - Where politics disunites, football unites
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: A new era?
18th July 2018 - Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell
18th July 2018 - 2019 polls: FG seeks NASS approval for N242bn budget
18th July 2018 - Buhari woos ICC on fight against corruption
Home / National / Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of students’ allowances
DOKUBO - ALLOWANCES - AMNESTY OFFICE

Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of students’ allowances

— 18th July 2018

The Presidential Amnesty Office has explained why there is delay in the payment of students’ allowances in its programme.

READ ALSO: Niger Delta: I’ll spend amnesty funds prudently –Doku

The PAP said it was pertinent to address concerns raised by some of its beneficiaries undergoing educational programmes in various universities across the country on the delay in payment of In-Training Allowances (ITA) for the months of April, May and June, 2018.

“The Amnesty Office deems it necessary to make clarifications on the issue. We are deeply concerned over our inability to pay our students studying onshore their allowances for the past three months and wish to state that the delay was caused by some unforeseen circumstances that bordered on bureaucracy.

“The Amnesty Office is pleased to notify the affected beneficiaries that the processing of payment for their outstanding ITA has reached advanced stage and payment would be made as soon as possible.

“However, we wish to clarify that fresh (100 level) students, whose deployments were made in March 2018, shall not benefit from the payments being processed as the procedure for their deployment is under investigation by relevant authorities,” in a statement by Special Assistant (Media) to the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and PAP Coordinator, Mr. Murphy Ganagana.

“The Special Adviser to the President and PAP Coordinator, Prof. Charles Dokubo commended students in the nation’s universities under the amnesty programme for their patience on the delayed payment of ITA and assured that their welfare is of topmost priority,” Ganagana said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DOKUBO - ALLOWANCES - AMNESTY OFFICE

Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of students’ allowances

— 18th July 2018

The Presidential Amnesty Office has explained why there is delay in the payment of students’ allowances in its programme. READ ALSO: Niger Delta: I’ll spend amnesty funds prudently –Doku The PAP said it was pertinent to address concerns raised by some of its beneficiaries undergoing educational programmes in various universities across the country on the…

  • POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION CONFIRMATION

    Senate confirms new PSC commissioners

    — 18th July 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of seven nominees as full time commissioners and part time members of the Police Service Commission (PSC). Moving the motion for the confirmation of the nominees, yesterday, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, said the action is in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution, as…

  • SARAKI - DON'T PUSH ME

    Don’t push me over defection – Saraki

    — 18th July 2018

    “He refused to comment on what he will do over pressure by some of his followers to lead them out of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He only asked newsmen not to ‘worry’ or ‘push’ him over the matter.” Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, returned to the waiting hands of large crowd…

  • AGF - RECOVERED FUNDS PROBEL PANEL

    Recovered loot: AGF, CBN, EFCC, others shun Reps probe panel

    — 18th July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were absent at a public hearing on the status of recovered public funds and assets from 1999 to 2016 organised by the House of Representatives…

  • KABIRU TURAKI

    2019: IBB endorses Kabiru Turaki’s agenda

    — 18th July 2018

    John Adams, Minna Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has thrown his weight behind a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN). Babangida said Turaki’s agenda is capable of transforming the country. READ ALSO: Corruption, stealing under APC unprecedented – Turaki, PDP presidential aspirant “I am in love with your…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share