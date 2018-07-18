Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of students’ allowances

The Presidential Amnesty Office has explained why there is delay in the payment of students’ allowances in its programme.

The PAP said it was pertinent to address concerns raised by some of its beneficiaries undergoing educational programmes in various universities across the country on the delay in payment of In-Training Allowances (ITA) for the months of April, May and June, 2018.

“The Amnesty Office deems it necessary to make clarifications on the issue. We are deeply concerned over our inability to pay our students studying onshore their allowances for the past three months and wish to state that the delay was caused by some unforeseen circumstances that bordered on bureaucracy.

“The Amnesty Office is pleased to notify the affected beneficiaries that the processing of payment for their outstanding ITA has reached advanced stage and payment would be made as soon as possible.

“However, we wish to clarify that fresh (100 level) students, whose deployments were made in March 2018, shall not benefit from the payments being processed as the procedure for their deployment is under investigation by relevant authorities,” in a statement by Special Assistant (Media) to the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and PAP Coordinator, Mr. Murphy Ganagana.

“The Special Adviser to the President and PAP Coordinator, Prof. Charles Dokubo commended students in the nation’s universities under the amnesty programme for their patience on the delayed payment of ITA and assured that their welfare is of topmost priority,” Ganagana said.