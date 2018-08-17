– The Sun News
AGUMA

Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president

— 17th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Abubakar Mahmoud, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has declared that the late Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) left indelible marks on the legal profession.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Mahmoud said the late Aguma left a very good legacy.

He said: “He has left indelible marks on the legal profession. He left a very good legacy. His legacy is something we will continue to be proud of.

“This is a very sad visit to condole with you and the government and people of Rivers State on the loss of the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice,  Emmanuel Aguma (SAN).

READ ALSO: Amnesty office partners NOSDRA on disaster reduction in Niger Delta

“Aguma was an accomplished lawyer. He was one of our very senior lawyers that we are proud of, not only in Rivers State, but across the country,” Mahmoud said.

The NBA president said the death of Aguma was a loss to the state, the legal profession and the entire country.

On the political terrain, he said  the NBA, as a professional body, would continue to be neutral and stand firm on the side of the constitution.

In his response, Wike announced the burial of the late justice commissioner will hold on September 14 and 15, 2018.

Wike said a burial committee will be set up on Friday, to start preparations in earnest.

The governor said the passage of Aguma was unfortunate, noting that the late attorney general was a loyal public officer, who invested his mental resources and time to develop the state.

He said Aguma’s death was a personal loss, in view of his loyalty and passion for work.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 17th August 2018 at 8:05 am
    Reply

    The so-called NBA are illiterates of law under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order using fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Barrister Association which do not know the fact that existence of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory is illegal by law, do not know the fact that existence of the fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory is illegal by law, do not know the fact that there’s no Democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. A generation has come to clean the ruins of this natives territory with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

