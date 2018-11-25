Rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook look set to finalise their eagerly-anticipated clash next month after six years of excruciating talks.

Eddie Hearn believes the “fight will happen” after Brook takes on Australian Michael Zerafa next month.Khan and Brook have been on a collision course to secure a fight for over six years and now Match room boss Hearn says he believes it’s only a matter of time.

READ ALSO Eriksen underpaid compared with midfield rivals

Hearn told Sky Sports: “I believe the fight will happen, and I think it will bed one before the end of the year.“I’d like to get it done before Kell’s fight with Zerafa and we can get them both in the ring.

I believe it is Amir Khan’s birthday, December 8 as well.“If we are going to get it done for February or March, we must get it done before the end of the year.

Hearn believes the clash between the two welterweight rivals is the biggest fight to happen in the UK outside the Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder fight.

He added: “It is the biggest fight out there for British boxing, outside Joshua against Wilder, and it’s a fight everyone’s wanted for years and years and years.”