The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
23rd December 2016 - 10 hit albums, films of 2016
23rd December 2016 - Stocking the bar at Yuletide : Connoisseur tips for Xmas merriment
23rd December 2016 - Day Nollywood stars stormed Aba for BON Awards
23rd December 2016 - DSalon Downtown poised to raise the bar
23rd December 2016 - Leadership undercurrents in South-West
23rd December 2016 - Celebrating Christmas with tears
23rd December 2016 - Christmas: Not only a rice affair
23rd December 2016 - Setting a new agenda for Edo
23rd December 2016 - Amina Mohammed as UN Deputy Secretary-General
23rd December 2016 - Nigeria may end up like Zimbabwe – Ekpo, WAIFEM boss
Home / Editorial / Amina Mohammed as UN Deputy Secretary-General

Amina Mohammed as UN Deputy Secretary-General

— 23rd December 2016

THE appointment of Mrs. Amina Mohammed, Nigeria’s Environment Minister, as the new Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations is welcome on many fronts. Mohammed was named into the No. 2 office on December 15 by Antonio Guterres, the in-coming Secretary-General of the world body. Her elevation to the exalted office represents victory for competence, hard work, the women folk and the country in general. 

In announcing Mohammed for the office, Guterres said: “This is a time to actualise women’s representation in leadership positions and, indeed, in all walks of life.”

Mohammed’s appointment is not completely surprising. Before joining President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration last year, she was the Special Adviser to the outgoing UN Secretary-General, Ban ki-Moon, on Post-2015 Development Planning. In that office which she was appointed to in 2012, Mohammed served as the vital link between the Secretary-General, the High Level Panel of Eminent Persons (HLP) and the General Assembly’s Open Working Group (OWG). She had also served Nigeria’s three previous presidents in various capacities, before capping it off as a Senior Special Assistant on Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Between 2002 and 2005, Mohammed coordinated the Task Force on Gender and Education for the UN Millennium Project. Her rich pedigree covers academics, as well as business and public sector consulting. She has worked as an Adjunct Professor for the Master’s in Development Practice programme at the Columbia University in the USA. She has also worked as Founder and Executive Director of Afri-Projects Consortium and as Founder and CEO of Centre for Development Policy Solutions.

In all of these previous positions, she performed creditably to the admiration of her principals, other stakeholders and the general public. She did not betray the confidence reposed in her. In the present Buhari administration, she is generally perceived as one of the best performing ministers, who is at home with the issues under her purview and with her eyes firmly focused on the goal. No one would easily forget the competence, zeal and single-mindedness  she brought to the Ogoni Clean-up exercise – a challenge which had dogged several successive administrations and for which the country has got very bad press both at home and abroad.

Her imminent departure from the cabinet, therefore, is going to be a huge loss for the Buhari administration and the country at large. We are, however, consoled that she is leaving for a bigger cause and higher service. The importance of the UN in ensuring global order and peace cannot be overstated. We are glad that Mohammed is returning to the organisation of such global significance where she had served so creditably in the past, to fly the country’s flag.

Mohammed is one of three women specially targeted for high and strategic offices at the United Nations. The others are the Brazilian, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti who was appointed as Chief of Staff to the UN Secretary-General and Kyung-wha Kang of South Korea, who was appointed to the new office of Special Adviser on Policy. It was not an accident.

Before Guiterres’ appointment as Secretary-General, there was a strong lobby that it was perhaps time for a woman to occupy the high office. But, it was not to be this time. With Mohammed’s appointment and the credible showing of the women who contested for the office, it is only a matter of time before the gender equality dream in the UN leadership is actualized.

We congratulate Mohammed on her well deserved appointment. We applaud the two other women for their own appointments too. They have been specially selected for their competence and, perhaps, to improve gender parity. The occasion and message must never be lost on them. We believe that with their recent elevation, gender matters, especially those of women and children, would get a new boost at the highest levels of the apex world organisation.

For Mohammed, it is a credit to our country that she has been found worthy of the high office and we urge her to do her utmost to justify the confidence reposed in her by the United Nations.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria may end up like Zimbabwe – Ekpo, WAIFEM boss

— 23rd December 2016

…Says CBN’s forex policy encourages round tripping The Director General of the West African Institute of Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Prof. Akpan Ekpo, has warned the current administration of Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the economic situation deteriorate to the level of Zimbabwe. In an interview with TheCable in Washington, Ekpo, pointed out that even…

  • LSETF, partners commence loan beneficiaries’ selection

    — 23rd December 2016

    The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has reached an advanced stage in the selection of 1,000 beneficiaries in the pilot stage of its loan scheme. From this week, successful beneficiaries will be contacted to accept loan offer letters indicating the terms and conditions guiding the loan scheme, the final process before loans are disbursed…

  • Yuletide: Improve on QoS, NCC tells telcos

    — 23rd December 2016

    By Steve Agbota The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged all telecommunications operators(telcos) to improve on their Quality of Service (QoS)  across the country. During this period, the commission said migration of traffic from major cities to the hinterlands could lead to the emergence of the need to adjust service distribution. NCC’s  Executive Vice Chairman,…

  • Nigerians charged to show business creativity

    — 23rd December 2016

    By Bianca Iboma The Managing Director of CEI Agency Limited, Mrs. Chinwe Ebele, has advised Nigerians to curb ostentatious lifestyle and explore other alternative avenues that can create innovative opportunities for their businesses to thrive. According to Ebele, who disclosed this during a day workshop in Lagos tagged, Re-Awakening Your Genuis… illuminate your world, who…

  • Nigeria can only work if injustice against Igbo is redressed –Anya

    — 23rd December 2016

    .How I escaped death five times during Biafra war By Willy Eya On January 3, 2017, Prof Anya Okoh Anya, former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit and President of the Nigeria Academy of Science shall have completed the Biblical three scores and 20 years. But even as he will be clocking 80,…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351