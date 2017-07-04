The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Amid scourge of abductions, Navy surveils riverine areas
4th July 2017 - Etisalat Nigeria appoints new CEO, Board
4th July 2017 - Russia, China urge all sides to support unbiased probe into Syria chemical attacks
4th July 2017 - JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane
4th July 2017 - North Korea claims success in long-range missile test
4th July 2017 - Rivers constituents threaten to recall Rep
4th July 2017 - UPDATED: Remains of Maitama Sule arrives Kano
4th July 2017 - Lagos Assembly moves to revive history teaching
4th July 2017 - Obiano doles out cash to widows of slain policemen
4th July 2017 - 70,000 PVC unclaimed in Kebbi – INEC
Home / Cover / National / Amid scourge of abductions, Navy surveils riverine areas

Amid scourge of abductions, Navy surveils riverine areas

— 4th July 2017

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday said it would deploy more men and resources for surveillance of the riverine areas to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping there.

The new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Adm. Sylvanus Abba, said this after taking over the command from his predecessor, Rear Adm. Ferguson Bobai.

Abba said that the trend of kidnapping students in schools near riverine areas adopted by dislodged militants would not be tolerated any longer.

“Kidnappers are not ghosts and they live within the society,” he said.

The FOC also said the command would ensure that oil thieves would also no longer find a ready market within Lagos area by blocking all their gateways.

“Navy’s job is a constitutional responsibility that must be carried out.

“We have sworn to defend this nation and we have no option than to carry out the mandate.

“The people of Nigeria expect that much from us.

“There are new dimensions to kidnapping. The criminals now target school children and so, we must focus attention around riverine areas.

“Kidnappers are not spirits. They leave among us. If you see an unemployed person building mansion, tell security agencies so that he can be investigated.

“Can we say we do not know criminals? The media should help us so that we can carry out out this mandate.

“Those who do illegal bunkering and oil theft market their products in Lagos. If we block that route, the business will die.

“But if we don’t, it will continue to thrive,” the FOC said

While soliciting for the corporation of officers and men of the command, Abba urged them to be alive to their duties.

Bobai, while giving account of his stewardship at the WNC, said the mandate of `Operation AWATSE’ when he took over last April was to flush out militants.

“We started cleaning up from Ijedodo toward Mosomi, along the 72km pipeline.

“That was really our mandate from the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

“Fortunately, at that time, the NNPC pipeline was undergoing maintenance and not receiving products.

“We were able to douse the tension of pipeline vandals.

“Because there was no business for the vandals, most of them started to look for other things to do and we began to see the ugly faces of kidnapping in the general area.

“We had to write to the CDS who reviewed our mandate to capture kidnapping also.

“That is what we have been doing in aid of the police. We have tried to ensure these kidnappings within Lagos and Ogun are mitigated.

“It is a thing of joy that we were able to contain the issue of vandalism and right now, ships pump in products from Atlas Cove to Mosimi,” he said.

Bobai said that although some modest achievements were recorded under his watch, there was room for improvement.

He said that the navy had repositioned ships in a manner to tackle maritime challenges.

“We are making progress in fleet renewal that would help us to have more ships at sea.

“Every personnel must redouble efforts to fill the gaps at all times to meet existing challenges.

“Everybody must do his work according to duty specifications to avoid creating unnecessary vacuum,” the former FOC said.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Amid scourge of abductions, Navy surveils riverine areas

— 4th July 2017

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday said it would deploy more men and resources for surveillance of the riverine areas to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping there. The new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Adm. Sylvanus Abba, said this after taking over the command from his predecessor, Rear Adm. Ferguson Bobai….

Share

  • Etisalat Nigeria appoints new CEO, Board

    — 4th July 2017

    Etisalat Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Boye Olusanya, a former Deputy Managing Director of Celtel, Nigeria now Airtel Nigeria as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The telecommunications company said in a statement by its management in Lagos that Olusanya was replacing Matthew Willsher, who stepped down as the CEO on Monday, July…

    Share

  • Russia, China urge all sides to support unbiased probe into Syria chemical attacks

    — 4th July 2017

    Russia and China call on all involved sides to support the efforts of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN in investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria. The call is contained in a joint statement by Russian and Chinese leaders on the current international situation posted on…

    Share

  • JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane

    — 4th July 2017

    Elder statesman Amb. Yusuf Maitama Sule is to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery according to a family source. Already his remains has arrived the 403 Flying Training School air field belonging to the Nigerian Air Force moments ago as a surging crowd and dignitaries swamped round the motor hearse that conveyed him from…

    Share

  • North Korea claims success in long-range missile test

    — 4th July 2017

     North Korea said on Tuesday that it had successfully conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, claiming a milestone in its efforts to build nuclear weapons capable of hitting the mainland United States. The announcement came hours after a launch that the United States military said had sent the missile aloft for 37 minutes. That duration,…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share