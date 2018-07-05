American star delivers bitter attack after crashing out of Wimbledon

News.com

A bitter American star has been busted in a stunning cheap shot while shaking hands at the net after crashing out of Wimbledon.

American Jack Sock has been sprung delivering an angry sledge at opponent Matteo Berrettini while they shook hands at the net following their five-set war at Wimbledon.

Sock has exited the tournament in controversy after his sledge directed at Matteo was picked up by courtside microphones.

Sock, a former top 10 player and the No. 18 seed in the men’s draw was up two sets to love before capitulating.

He appeared to take offence at something Berrettini’s coach said from the stands on Court 12 during the Italian player’s fightback.

After finally collapsing to lose 6-7 (5) 6-7 (3) 6-4 7-5 6-2, Sock told his opponent exactly what he thought of his coach when they greeted each other at the net.

Sock was heard saying: “Your coach is a piece of s***, by the way”.

Sock, who has been in a major form slump after an impressive 2017 ATP Tour campaign, said after the match he feels “lost” after making a first round exit.

“It’s been a really bad year, obviously. Pretty lost right now,” he said.

Sock earlier in the match took a fall on the grass when chasing down a ball and appeared to be in significant discomfort.

It was just another low moment for Sock on a forgettable day at the All England Club.

Sock now has lost four consecutive first-round Grand Slam matches and five of his last six.

He’s also lost six matches in a row overall, dropping to 5-13 this season. Sock reached a career-high No. 8 in the rankings in November and qualified for the season-ending 2017 ATP finals.

That seems a very long time ago right now.