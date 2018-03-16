The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - American mother bags 2 years in prison for marrying daughter
16th March 2018 - Sophia 09032391919
16th March 2018 - Osinbajo bars Villa journalists from daughter’s wedding
16th March 2018 - Why construction workers need insurance cover
16th March 2018 - Stricter control, deformation survey’ll curb building collapse –Adesina
16th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: We have no deal with Lagos govt –Alpha Beta
16th March 2018 - Make housing affordable to Nigerians –Knightstone boss urges FG
16th March 2018 - Women must change narrative in Nigeria –NNEW
16th March 2018 - IWD: Nigeria women march for progress against gender parity
16th March 2018 - IndustriALL Global opposes violence against women
Home / World News / American mother bags 2 years in prison for marrying daughter

American mother bags 2 years in prison for marrying daughter

— 16th March 2018

An Oklahoma mother who married her daughter after the pair “hit it off” has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Patricia Ann Spann, 45, pleaded guilty to the felony offence of incest and admitted wedding her biological daughter, Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 26. The mother lost custody of her children and reunited with her daughter in 2014.

The two married in March 2016 after same-sex marriage became legal in the state. Investigators later discovered Patricia Ann Spann had previously wed her son. Her son, who was 18 years old at the time, annulled the marriage on incest charges in 2010 after tying the knot with his mother in 2008, according to the Oklahoman.

The married mother and daughter were discovered by the Department of Human Services during a child welfare check-up. According to the Oklahoman, Misty Spann also had the marriage annulled in October last year after arguing she had been fraudulently induced into it.

She said her mother had lied about consulting “three separate attorneys who advised there would be no problems with the marriage”, reports the newspaper. Patricia Ann Spann said she believed the union was legal, since she was not listed as the biological mother on her daughter’s birth certificate and had only come into contact with her two years ago beforehand.

Misty Spann pleaded guilty to incest last November and was given 10 years of probation and required to undergo counselling. In addition to her prison term handed down on Tuesday, Patricia Spann will serve eight years of probation and must register as a sex offender upon release. Under state law, marriage to a close relative is considered incest, regardless of whether a sexual relationship exists.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo bars Villa journalists from daughter’s wedding

— 16th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, barred State House Correspondents from covering the wedding reception of his eldest daughter, Damilola, yesterday. Accredited State House journalists were bared from getting close to the venue of the reception at the Conference Centre (old Banquet Hall). Newsmen were told that the Osinbajos and the groom’s family opted…

  • Why construction workers need insurance cover

    — 16th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Lack of understanding of insurance often makes only very few people patronise insurance products. Even those that buy insurance services often need to be convinced and assured that they are not investing in white elephant projects. The apathy with which people treat insurance products and those selling insurance them…

  • Stricter control, deformation survey’ll curb building collapse –Adesina

    — 16th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has warned that quality survey management and lasting building structures will be imperiled if stricter control and accurate survey and other things are not checked. This will also result to monumental dangers to lives and property without full compliance with international best practices by the government and…

  • Land Use Charge: We have no deal with Lagos govt –Alpha Beta

    — 16th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke Contrary to published media reports on the relationship between Alpha Beta Consulting and the controversial Lagos State law on Land Use Charge (LUC), the former has revealed that it has no contract with the Lagos State government in execution of the state’s newly-introduced land use law. The disclaimer is coming as tempers flare…

  • Make housing affordable to Nigerians –Knightstone boss urges FG

    — 16th March 2018

    Zika Bobby Managing Director of Knightstone Properties Limited, Adeniyi Adams, has called on government at all levels to make houses affordable for all in Nigeria. Formerly Adaksa Nigeria Limited, Knightstone, since inception in 2005, has been able to move from a commercial and property developer to a real estate and construction company. “We have never…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share