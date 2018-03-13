The Sun News
Latest
13th March 2018 - AMCON wants special market to sell off ‘stockpile of assets’
13th March 2018 - Crashing interest rate may stop forex inflows –Ebo, Afrinvest Securities boss
13th March 2018 - Nationwide blackout imminent over 92% payment shortfall to Gencos
13th March 2018 - CBN buoys forex market with $210m
13th March 2018 - Shea butter export hit 350,000mt, annual income of $200m –Minister
13th March 2018 - FG appoints panel to refloat NNSL
13th March 2018 - Banks have failed Nigeria –Osinbajo
13th March 2018 - Glory 08141178425
13th March 2018 - Power: GENCOs blackmailing FG –Fashola
13th March 2018 - Ekiti 2018: We won’t be tools for political thuggery, rigging, youths tell politicians
Home / Business / AMCON wants special market to sell off ‘stockpile of assets’

AMCON wants special market to sell off ‘stockpile of assets’

— 13th March 2018

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) says a special market should be created to enable it to sell the stockpile of assets tied to it.

The corporation said the market will be called AMCON Market. According to a statement released on Sunday, Eberechukwu Uneze, an Executive Director at AMCON, made the call while declaring a one-day sensitisation forum for AMCON’s valuers and receiver managers open in Lagos.

“AMCON has a stockpile of assets, which it is finding difficult to dispose of in the regular open market. The assets cut across critical sectors of the economy such as real estate, energy, transportation and aviation, maritime, agriculture and manufacturing, just to mention a few.”

Uneze, who represented Ahmed Kuru, AMCON Managing Director, said the creation of the proposed AMCON market would help address a lot of irregularities that affect the outcome of valuation in the country.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to the conscience of valuers to the realities and the negative implications of wrong valuation to the recovery effort of AMCON.

“When you carry out this assignment as valuers, especially when it relates to AMCON assets, please make use of the appropriate methodology.

“When you are appointed as valuers for AMCON, please don’t just look at it as a business; kindly consider it as a national assignment because we owe it a duty to Nigerians to recover these debts as quickly as possible because AMCON is not here in perpetuity. Your contribution would help strengthen the hands of AMCON to enable the corporation realise its mandate.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMCON wants special market to sell off ‘stockpile of assets’

— 13th March 2018

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) says a special market should be created to enable it to sell the stockpile of assets tied to it. The corporation said the market will be called AMCON Market. According to a statement released on Sunday, Eberechukwu Uneze, an Executive Director at AMCON, made the call while declaring…

  • Crashing interest rate may stop forex inflows –Ebo, Afrinvest Securities boss

    — 13th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun As manufacturers in the country are clamouring for low interest rate, Mr Ayodeji Ebo, the Chief Executive Officer of Afrinvest Securities Limited,has cautioned that doing so now may cause sudden exit of foreign portfolio investors.  “We know that we still need the foreign investors to be coming . But by the time they…

  • Nationwide blackout imminent over 92% payment shortfall to Gencos

    — 13th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Nigerian electricity consumers might soon be thrown into a nationwide blackout following a recent warning letter to power generation companies (Gencos) for termination of gas supplies contract over mounting debt, Daily Sun has learnt. It was revealed that the precarious situation of the Gencos was, further compounded by the 92 per cent payment…

  • CBN buoys forex market with $210m

    — 13th March 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its quest to guarantee availability of forex for customers’ needs in various segments of the market, has injected another sum of $210 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market.  Figures obtained from the bank yesterday indicate that the CBN offered $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale…

  • Shea butter export hit 350,000mt, annual income of $200m –Minister

    — 13th March 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, has said that shea butter export volume from producing countries, especially Africa, has grown to over 350,000 metric tonnes per annum, indicating about 600 per cent increase when compared with what it was 20 years ago. Abubakar informed that the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share