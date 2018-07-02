AMCON to take over N5.4trn assets, says no more negotiations

Then Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), has said that there would be no more room for negotiation with debtors as it is now set to completely takeover assets worth over N5trillion Its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Kuru disclosed in Abuja on Sunday, lamented that the N5.4 trillion debt had lingered for too long. Kuru said that AMCON was now fed up of obligors (debtors), coming to its offices with the intent of restructuring their debt when I actual fact there were no strong commitment to honour their obligations in the real sense.

He decried that in the seven years of AMCON’s operation, it had only been able to recover N700 billion despite having a huge debt portfolio of N5.4 trillion pending with chronic debtors.. The AMCON boss noted that a significant part of the N5.4 trillion had been with the banks for five years before AMCON bought them over, adding that in over 7 years of the bad bank’s operation, the obligors were yet to pay.

“Resolutions through staggered plans have never worked. Let us not forget that before those loans were transferred to AMCON they have been with the banks for over 5 years. “Now, AMCON is almost seven years, so the facility has been running bad for 12 years. It is not easy to recover those kinds of facilities. “So now we have changed our strategy from sitting down and drinking tea and the obligors telling us lies