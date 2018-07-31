AMCON chair: Lagos APC faction urges Buhari to stop plot against Banire

– The Sun News
Remi Adefulu

The Fouad Oki faction of the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quash a plot to stop the party’s former national legal adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire, from being confirmed by the Senate as the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) chairman.

The three senators from Lagos State are opposed to Banire’s confirmation by the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

However, Oki’s faction, in a statement, accused APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, of being behind the plot to stop Banire’s confirmation by the Senate.

“The journey to bring Banire down actually started in 2017 with allegations and suspension which the National Working Committee (NWC) dismissed. Unfortunately, the same matter that the NWC has laid to rest was brought up again in order to discredit him.

“We can unequivocally say that, only one thing will come of his shenanigans this time, is failure.

“The appointment of Banire, as chairman of the AMCON should elicit excitement and a sense of pride that Lagos State was blessed with Grade A board appointment, instead his nomination was met by a scurrilous objection.

“This, indeed, is injurious to the party; we can only hope that APC will not pay dearly for this at the polls in the coming elections.

“You will recall his similar battle to scuttle the federal appointments of Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, and several other individuals from Lagos State.

“We shall resist this incessant intrusion with everything that God has blessed us.



“The  leadership of the party in Lagos State under my direction and coordination will continue to motivate and encourage our members and all well-meaning Lagosians to realise their potential in an all-inclusive party;  To take full ownership of our  party and enjoy the satisfaction of success therein; Encourage our members to meld self-interest with corporate interest; Provide strong   organisational push towards a corporate coherence and common goals on how to galvanise the over   six million votes accruable from Lagos State for APC.

“We, therefore, call on President Buhari and well-meaning members of the party’s NEC and elders of the party to urgently weigh in on this matter before it gets too late.”

