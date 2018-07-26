– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - AMCON: Banire blasts Lagos senators opposed to his appointment
26th July 2018 - Apapa: FG must revive ports, oil pipelines in other states to save Lagos – Ambode
26th July 2018 - Fayemi re-assures on good governance, vows not to disappoint Eliti people
26th July 2018 - Rotary Int’l begins rehabilitation of 5 hospitals in Ebonyi
26th July 2018 - APC crisis: Nigerians must apologise to S’ East, says IYM
26th July 2018 - FG approves N103.7m medical equipment for NPA
26th July 2018 - Pavard beats Ahmed Musa to Best Russia 2018 Goal
26th July 2018 - India’s historical struggle closely linked to Africa – PM Modi
26th July 2018 - Osun guber: INEC closes nomination, screens 48 political parties
26th July 2018 - Gunmen kill 3 cops in Rivers
Home / Politics / AMCON: Banire blasts Lagos senators opposed to his appointment
Banire

AMCON: Banire blasts Lagos senators opposed to his appointment

— 26th July 2018

Chinelo Obogo

Former national legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Muiz Banire, has said he does not need political appointments to remain relevant or to survive.

He made this statement while reacting to the opposition of the three senators from Lagos State, senators Remi Tinubu, Solomon Olamilekan and Gbenga Ashafa, to his appointment as chairman of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently announced Banire’s appointment as the AMCON chairman and forwarded his name to the Senate for confirmation.

But on Tuesday, Adeola laid a petition on the floor of the Senate against Banire’s nomination, which was also signed by Tinubu and Ashafa.

READ ALSO Apapa: FG must revive ports, oil pipelines in other states to save Lagos – Ambode

Adeola had said the letter emanated from their constituents who want Banire’s appointment revoked.

Responding to the development, Banire said in a statement that his nomination is not a quota appointment and maintained that he does not need to occupy public office to be relevant or to add value to his community.

He said: “Recent developments relating to my nomination as chairman of AMCON by President Buhari, have opened a new page in my public life necessitating some sort of public engagement.

However, except for the agitation of my teeming supporters and well-wishers, I would have kept mute and ignored the objection raised by Tinubu, Solomon and Ashafa, representing Lagos State on the floor of the Senate arm of the National Assembly.

“In the first place, let me recognise the constitutional right of the three senators to express their views without let or hindrance.

Because of the respect I have for the offices of the senators, I will not join issues with them, particularly when it has become traditional and conventional for them to be objectors on occasions such as this.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Banire

AMCON: Banire blasts Lagos senators opposed to his appointment

— 26th July 2018

Chinelo Obogo Former national legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Muiz Banire, has said he does not need political appointments to remain relevant or to survive. He made this statement while reacting to the opposition of the three senators from Lagos State, senators Remi Tinubu, Solomon Olamilekan and…

  • AMBODE

    Apapa: FG must revive ports, oil pipelines in other states to save Lagos – Ambode

    — 26th July 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Tuesday, tasked the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to revive existing Ports in other states of the federation so as to bring about permanent solution to the perennial traffic congestion in Apapa axis of the State. Governor Ambode, who spoke at the Third Quarter Town…

  • FAYEMI

    Fayemi re-assures on good governance, vows not to disappoint Eliti people

    — 26th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, reassured the people of the state that he would not disappoint them for the confidence reposed in him. He said he would not fail the people considering the  experience he had got as a former governor of the state, which he said, had afforded…

  • ROTARY

    Rotary Int’l begins rehabilitation of 5 hospitals in Ebonyi

    — 26th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Rotary International, through the Rotarian Action for Population and Development (RAPD), has commenced the rehabilitation of five secondary hospitals in different locations in Ebonyi State. The hospitals are Mile 4 Hospital, Abakaliki; Presbyterian Joint Hospital, Uburu; General Hospital, Ezzamgbo; General Hospital, Ikwo; and General Hospital; Itim Ukwu. This was disclosed, on…

  • EAST

    APC crisis: Nigerians must apologise to S’ East, says IYM

    — 26th July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Following the exodus of membership presently hitting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Igbo Youths Movement (IYM), has demanded apology from Nigerians to the people of the South-East geo-political zone. The group said the apology must come because of the zone’s innate wisdom in the voting choice they made in 2015…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share