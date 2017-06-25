Ambrose Alli University inaugurates Lagos alumni

The formal inauguration of the Lagos chapter of the Ambrose Alli University , Ekpoma, will take place on Sunday July 2, 2017 at Noah’s Ark, Plot 14, Yusuf Crescent, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1at 3pm.

According to the chairman of the inauguration committee, Sir Val Otiono, all illustrious alumni of one of the oldest state universities in Nigeria are expected at the event. These include all those who graduated in the previous eras of the Bendel State University and Edo State University before the university was renamed after the founder and former executive governor of the then Bendel State, Prof. Ambrose Alli.

Prof. Omi Ujuanbi, President of AAU alumni, will inaugurate the Lagos chapter which has Mr. Frank Egboh as the chairman.