The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Ambrose Alli University inaugurates Lagos alumni
25th June 2017 - Radiographers urge Reps to reject NCR Bill
25th June 2017 - Nnamdi Kanu makes peace with Ikedife
25th June 2017 - Five rescued from road crash in Ikorodu
25th June 2017 - Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun
25th June 2017 - University don lauds Dickson’s development initiatives
25th June 2017 - Igbo quit notice: ECWA church insists on arrest of Arewa youths
25th June 2017 - Anambra: Family torn apart over execution of late father’s Will
25th June 2017 - Oyo 2019: Akintola deserves our total support –Alaafin
25th June 2017 - Court sentences man to death for robbery, rape
Home / National / Ambrose Alli University inaugurates Lagos alumni

Ambrose Alli University inaugurates Lagos alumni

— 25th June 2017

The formal inauguration of the Lagos chapter of the Ambrose Alli University , Ekpoma, will take place on Sunday July 2, 2017 at Noah’s Ark, Plot 14, Yusuf Crescent, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1at 3pm.

According to the chairman of the inauguration committee, Sir Val Otiono, all illustrious alumni of one of the oldest state universities in Nigeria are expected at the event. These include all those who graduated in the previous eras of the Bendel State University and Edo State University before the university was renamed after the founder and former executive governor of the then Bendel State, Prof. Ambrose Alli.

Prof. Omi Ujuanbi, President of AAU alumni, will inaugurate the Lagos chapter which has Mr. Frank Egboh as the chairman.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambrose Alli University inaugurates Lagos alumni

— 25th June 2017

The formal inauguration of the Lagos chapter of the Ambrose Alli University , Ekpoma, will take place on Sunday July 2, 2017 at Noah’s Ark, Plot 14, Yusuf Crescent, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1at 3pm. According to the chairman of the inauguration committee, Sir Val Otiono, all illustrious alumni of one of the oldest…

Share

  • Radiographers urge Reps to reject NCR Bill

    — 25th June 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The House of Representatives has been urged to reject the proposed National Council of Radiology (NCR) Bill, which is now before it as its passage would spell doom for the nation’s health sector. The Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN), Anambra State Chapter, objected to the bill which it described as…

    Share

  • Nnamdi Kanu makes peace with Ikedife

    — 25th June 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Relevant stakeholders in the struggle for the actualization of the independent state of Biafra, including Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Supreme Council of Elders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (SCEIPOB), a former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife as well as Biafra Customary Government have…

    Share

  • Five rescued from road crash in Ikorodu

    — 25th June 2017

    Five commuters, four adult females and one man were rescued yesterday following a head-on collision involving two commercial buses, which happened in the Itamaga area of Ikorodu.  The auto-crash was attributed to reckless driving, according to the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, whose agency responded to a…

    Share

  • Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun

    — 25th June 2017

    The Ogun State government has put smiles on the faces of another batch of one thousand applicants who went home with their Certificates of Occupancy and other land title documents under the Homeowners’ Charter programme. Governor Ibikunle Amosun who presented the documents to the beneficiaries at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, appreciated them for their…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share