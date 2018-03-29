The Sun News
Latest
29th March 2018 - Ambrose Alli University suspends 64 students, withdraw degree
29th March 2018 - Danjuma’s statement has vindicated Kanu, says IPOB
29th March 2018 - Australia to host Commonwealth Games
29th March 2018 - Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls
29th March 2018 - Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter activities, says Catholic Archbishop
29th March 2018 - Tenure elongation: APC unveils technical c’ttee Thursday
29th March 2018 - Kalu court case: We know nothing about the charges, say EFCC witnesses
29th March 2018 - UNN management to scrap Alumni levies on students
29th March 2018 - PICA’s ‘eagle eye’ and the reshape of Nigeria’s economy
29th March 2018 - S’ West states to understudy Ekiti’s success in education
Home / National / Ambrose Alli University suspends 64 students, withdraw degree
AAU STUDENTS campus

Ambrose Alli University suspends 64 students, withdraw degree

— 29th March 2018

Gabriel Dike

The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have suspended 64 students for examination malpractice, impersonation, stealing and other related offences.

The decision to suspend, withdraw degrees, exonerate, issue warning letters and expel students found wanting, was based on the recommendations of the Mobile Disciplinary Committee Report (main campus).

According to a AAU news bulletin dated March 23 and signed by Deputy Registrar (Senate), A.E. Odiase, the University management considered the report submitted by the disciplinary committee and approved the penalties recommended for the offences committed by the students during the 2016/2017 semester examinations.

A breakdown revealed that 64 students were suspended for two semesters, mainly for impersonation and examination malpractice, while eleven were exonerated.

One student in the Computer Science Department who graduated in 2015 but was involved in impersonation had his degree withdrawn, while another one, a 200 level Physiology student, was expelled for examination malpractice.

Seven students who entered the examination halls with their phones are to forfeit it and a letter of stern warning was issued to them, while a 300 level student of History and International Studies indicted for examination malpractice is to rewrite HIS 311 at the next available opportunity as well as given a warning letter.

Eleven students from the Department of Chemistry, five from Electronic and Electrical, six from Biochemistry, four Medicine, eleven from Department of Mechanical Engineering, six from Department of Guidance and Counselling and others spread across different departments were affected in the disciplinary action.

Twelve new students were among those sanctioned by AAU management for various offences; 32 are 300 level and eight 200 level students.

Daily Sun gathered that the affected students have been issued letters indicating the sanctions as approved by the disciplinary committee.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AAU STUDENTS campus

Ambrose Alli University suspends 64 students, withdraw degree

— 29th March 2018

Gabriel Dike The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have suspended 64 students for examination malpractice, impersonation, stealing and other related offences. The decision to suspend, withdraw degrees, exonerate, issue warning letters and expel students found wanting, was based on the recommendations of the Mobile Disciplinary Committee Report (main campus). According to…

  • Danjuma’s statement has vindicated Kanu, says IPOB

    — 29th March 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, said the recent statement credited to General Theophilus .Y. Danjuma where he accused the army of collusion with some bandits on ethnic cleansing mission in Nigeria was a vindication and confirmation of all the prophetic statements earlier made by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu….

  • Kwara police recover guns SKULLS

    Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls

    — 29th March 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin In line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directive to mop-up firearms and ammunitions in Nigeria, the Kwara State Police Command on Wednesday displayed 46 recovered firearms, including three human skulls, to members of the public. This followed the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum and extension given to the members of…

  • Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter activities, says Catholic Archbishop

    — 29th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, on Thursday, lashed out on the protocol team and other organisers that arranged the two-day visit to Lagos State by President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari is expected to begin his two-day state visit to Lagos, on Thursday. As a result, the state…

  • Tenure elongation: APC unveils technical c’ttee Thursday

    — 29th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) will, on Thursday, unveil the names of the committee members to evaluate the lingering controversy surrounding the extension of the tenure of the national and state officers of the party. The National Executive Committee (NEC) rose from several hours meeting, on Tuesday, resolving…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share