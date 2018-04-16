The Sun News
Ambode

Ambode’ll resolve Apapa gridlock soon –APC chieftain

— 16th April 2018

Chinelo Obogo

Director General of Ambode Mandate Support Group and former chairman of Bariga Local Government Area, Sulaimon Omoleye, has said Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, will soon find solution to the Apapa gridlock.

He said the governor’s plans to provide land which will accommodate 1,000 trucks would end the gridlock

The APC chieftain said this yesterday at the inauguration of the group, which, he said, was formed to ensure Ambode’s re-election.

He said the state government had made repeated efforts to repair the contentious road and later get refunds from the Federal Government, in instalments, but, the plans did not work.

“The state government has been saying it wants to take over the re-construction of the Apapa road, so that the federal government can gradually reimburse it, but it has not been possible.

“What the government has decided to do is to, very soon, provide land that will accommodate1,000 trucks, so the Apapa road would be decongested.

“On the issue of waste disposal, there is no new policy that does not have its teething problems; when a policy is introduced, some people lose their jobs in the process.

“I can assure you the teething problems of waste disposal, which Visionscape have, will soon be resolved as well,” Sulaimon said.

Explaining the reason for setting up an organisation for Ambode’s re-election, he said: “What informed our decision to inaugurate this  group is because we do not only believe that Ambode has the support of the people of Lagos but because we are confident in his performance. We had it good with former governor Raji Fashola, but Ambode has exceeded expectations.

