Home / National / Ambode warns contractors handling 114 road in Lagos
Ambode warns contractors handling 114 road in Lagos

— 17th September 2016

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday urged contractors handling the 114 road projects in the state to speed up work or be sanctioned.

Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the call at the inauguration of one the roads in Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government planned to inaugurate all the 113 roads between Sept.19 and Sept. 24.

Ambode commended the company, DC-Engineering Ltd., which handled the Jimoh St., project for completing the road within the stipulated six months.

“We have chosen to inaugurate the road here to appreciate the diligence and seriousness of the contractor for being the first to complete the project within the stipulated six months.

“I congratulate the contractor for this exemplary feat while I urge others to emulate the good example or face sanction,’’ he said.

Ambode said that the ongoing road projects had added 56.1 kilometres, and 112 kilometres of walkways and covered drains to the state’s total road network.

“At a time the national economy is facing challenges, our administration injected N19 billion to the economy of our state, stimulated employment and engaged the business sector.

“As we hand over this roads to the communities, I urge residents to guard jealously the infrastructure provided by the government,’’ the governor added.

Also speaking, Alhaja Shukurat Adewunmi-Okeowo, Sole Administrator of the local council, thanked the governor for fulfilling his campaign promise.

He said that the road would make life better for residents, and promised that the affected communities would take full ownership of it by ensuring its proper maintenance.

NAN recalls that contracts for the 114 roads were awarded on Jan 12, at the initial cost of N17.5 billion.

The roads are spread across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.(NAN)

