Ambode "very optimistic" about Lagos in New Year

Ambode "very optimistic" about Lagos in New Year

— 31st December 2017

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has assured that the state would record landmark achievements in major sectors of the economy in 2018.

Ambode gave the assurance in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna in Lagos on Sunday.

He noted that the state witnessed a massive leap in terms of infrastructural development in the outgoing year, adding that the reforms in key sectors of the economy would take full flight from the beginning of 2018.

“We have good reason to be very optimistic about what 2018 holds in stock for our State and every Lagosian.

“The commencement and realisation of some of our reform programmes especially in the public transport, environment, tourism and health sectors will transform the landscape of the state and improve the quality of lives of all Lagosians,” he said.

Ambode said his administration would not rest on its oars, but will continue to up the ante on infrastructural renewal.

He said that the 2018 budget of N1 trillion, currently before the House of Assembly for approval, would be dedicated to completing some critical projects currently ongoing as well as commence some new ones.

The governor listed some of the key projects to include the Oshodi Transport Interchange, reconstruction of the Oshodi International Airport Road, Pen Cinema Flyover, 181 Local Government Roads and other network of roads.

“Given the fact that 2018 will be last full fiscal year of this administration’s four year tenure, our major focus will be the completion of most of the ongoing projects.

“We will also pursue the objective of strengthening the financial base of our state through various measures aimed at boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

“We believe very strongly that this is achievable without necessarily increasing taxes but by widening the tax base and ensuring that all revenues due to the state are collected through technologically driven tax collection and management system,” Ambode said.

The governor urged residents to continue to support his administration by paying their taxes.

“The dream of a new Lagos which we all desire is unfolding and we all have a role to play in this project.

“Our government is open to new ideas and partnerships, and we will welcome suggestions for better ways to do things and improve on service delivery to the people,” he stated.

(Source: NAN)

