Ambode urges Muslims to sustain Godly virtues beyond Ramadan

— 26th June 2017

…Says religious tolerance key to economic growth

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, congratulated Muslim faithful for the successful completion of Ramadan, just as he urged them to sustain the Godly virtues exhibited during the fasting period.

Governor Ambode, who spoke at some of the twenty centres designated by the State Government to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri, urged Muslims to sustain the spirit of love, brotherhood, tolerance and care which were dutifully demonstrated during the Ramadan, and also not forget the lessons which the season was meant to teach.

He said: “As you celebrate this special day, I enjoin you all to sustain the spirit of love, brotherhood, tolerance and care which were dutifully demonstrated during the Ramadan. Let us not forget the lessons that Ramadan was meant to teach us which include the fear of Allah and care for the less-privileged in our society.”

The Governor identified harmonious co-existence among all adherents of various religions in the country as a necessary impetus to bring about peace, progress and prosperity.

He said every religion preaches peace and harmonious co-existence among all people, and that it was important for the people to continue to live by such principle to foster growth and economic prosperity.

The Governor said he was highly appreciative of the support extended to his administration by religious leaders, as well as the religious tolerance and cooperation existing in the State, pledging never to take it for granted.

While specifically thanking Islamic scholars and leaders in the State for their prayers and support, Governor Ambode assured that the State Government would continue to uphold and protect the right of all citizens to freedom of belief and freedom of worship.

“Let me again use this opportunity to pledge our commitment to uphold and protect the right of all citizens to freedom of belief and freedom of worship. Every religion preaches peace and harmonious co-existence among all people.

“We must continue to live by this principle so that our State and nation will continue to grow in peace, progress and prosperity,” he said.

Besides, the Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration towards upholding and enhancing security of lives and property of residents, just as he urged the people to continue to support and cooperate with all security agencies including the recently inaugurated Neighborhood Safety Corps as they strive to keep the State safe.

In his sermon at Evans Square, Ebute-Metta, Leader of Conference of Islamic Organizations of Nigeria, Imam Abdulahi Shuaib thanked God for the Governors He has blessed the State with, and the wisdom given to former Governor of the State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to identify the leadership qualities in Governor Ambode.

He said in just two years, the State has witnessed massive transformation in all sectors and sections, saying that it was obvious that Governor Ambode was governing with the fear of God.

“Look at the 114 roads that were constructed in all the Local Government areas and Local Council Development Areas; the traffic nightmare in Abule Egba has been solved with the construction of flyover and inner roads; over 365 streets have been light up courtesy of the Light Up Lagos Initiative; security has been enhanced with purchase of 3 helicopters, gun boats, patrol vehicles and Armored Personnel Carriers, among others; the healthcare system too has received massive boost with the purchase of Mobile Intensive Care Ambulances and upgrade of our health centres.

“Governor Ambode has done a lot but like Oliver twist, there is room to do more but all I will say is to ask the people to continue to support him with prayers,” Shuaib said.

Also, Chief Imam of Lagos Central Division, Sheik Sabiti Akani Owowunmi commended the Governor for his giant strides so far, and prayed for a successful tenure of office.

The Governor was represented at some of the twenty centres by his wife, Mrs Bolanle Ambode and other State functionaries, while the celebration featured recitation of Quran, quiz and dance competitions, among others.

