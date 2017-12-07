The Sun News
Latest
7th December 2017 - Ambode to power every Lagos home
7th December 2017 - Yenagoa LG workers to receive salary arrears from Paris Club refund
7th December 2017 - Kazaure to corps members: Shun excessive night parties
7th December 2017 - Court orders temporary forfeitures N28.5m, houses linked to Lagos Director
7th December 2017 - Don’t compromise on anti-corruption fight, varsity don tells Buhari
7th December 2017 - Obasanjo condemns resurgence of slavery in Africa
7th December 2017 - Babatunde Ruwase now LCCI President
7th December 2017 - UPDATE: Damishi Sango’s abductors make contact, demand N100m
7th December 2017 - Dogara tasks ECOWAS leaders on stricter laws against small arms
7th December 2017 - Igbo group honours The Sun GM, others tomorrow
Home / Cover / National / Ambode to power every Lagos home

Ambode to power every Lagos home

— 7th December 2017

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday said arrangement had been put in place to implement the embedded power project which would soon bring electricity to every home in the state.

Ambode spoke at the 2017 community day celebration with the theme: “Community Affinity: Aligning Lagos Communities with Private Sector” held in Lagos.

He said that his administration would not rest until it ensured that there was light in every home, a school in every ward, as well as a clinic in every neighbourhood.

“These may look like tall dreams, but history has shown that they are achievable. Together, we shall realise these goals,” he said.

The governor also said that the government hoped to achieve phenomenal increase in the state’s internally generated revenue in 2018 by persuading more people into the tax net.

“2018 is going to be a better year for Lagos.

“With your support through the performance of your obligations, we can safely commit ourselves in the conviction that by the end of 2018, more youths will be in schools and more families will be gainfully employed.

“With a home to return to and a community to live in, our dream of a more secure and prosperous state will be another Nigerian wonder,” he said.

Ambode commended the Community Development Associations for coming together to celebrate the values of community development.

He also appealed to residents to continue to cooperate with his administration to make the state bigger and better.

Earlier, Alhaji Tajudeen Quadri, Chairman, Community Development Advisory Committee, urged the Community Development Associations and Committees to imbibe the spirit of transparency and accountability in running their affairs.

Quadri, who said the theme of the event was apt, urged community leaders to key into Corporate Social Responsibility as a vehicle to boost development at the grassroots.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Alhaji Muslim Folami, urged residents to support the state government to deliver more on its promises of improved services, programmes and projects.

Prizes were won by community associations for self help projects, while the governor also announced a gift of N500, 000 to each of the community development committees.

(Sources: NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode to power every Lagos home

— 7th December 2017

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday said arrangement had been put in place to implement the embedded power project which would soon bring electricity to every home in the state. Ambode spoke at the 2017 community day celebration with the theme: “Community Affinity: Aligning Lagos Communities with Private Sector” held in Lagos. He…

  • Yenagoa LG workers to receive salary arrears from Paris Club refund

    — 7th December 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Council of Bayelsa State, Mr. Oforji Oboku, has disclosed that the council would clear outstanding salaries from the Paris club refund once it is released. Oboku, who frowned at reports suggesting that local government councils in Baylesa State owe a lot of money to their workers,…

  • Kazaure to corps members: Shun excessive night parties

    — 7th December 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, ADO-EKITI Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members against holding night parties which, he said, could jeopardise their lives. Gen. Kazaure also warned corps members against involvement in sharp practices like Advanced Fee Fraud also known as “419” and Internet scam otherwise known as…

  • Court orders temporary forfeitures N28.5m, houses linked to Lagos Director

    — 7th December 2017

    ..As Congolese surrenders $700,000 to FG From: Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered that the sum of N28.5 million, found in the account of a Director of Account, Lagos State Ministry of Public Works Corporation, Anifowoshe Muhammed Jamiu Alade, to be temporary forfeited to the Federal Government,  for…

  • Don’t compromise on anti-corruption fight, varsity don tells Buhari

    — 7th December 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City A Professor of International Study and Diplomacy in the University of Benin, Prof. Eddy Eragbe, on Thursday, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari, not to compromise on his anti corruption fight, saying if he fails, it will be the greatest disaster that would befall this country. Prof. Eragbe made the assertion  in…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share