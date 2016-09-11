The Sun News
Ambode to intensify sports development
ambode-754x511

Ambode to intensify sports development

— 11th September 2016

Lagosians have been assured of heightened sports development in the next three years in line with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s vision and campaign promises as captured in his road map for the development of the sector.
The focus includes provision of facilities in districts, communities and neighbourhoods, increased attention to school sports for the discovery and development of athletes and the revival of the state’s sports trust fund.
The assurance was given during the weekend by the newly appointed Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Ogunsanya Gbolahan, during a courtesy visit by the executives of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter (Lagos SWAN).
Calling for the support of the citizenry and partnership of the organised private sector towards achieving a more robust sport environment in Lagos, the DG pointed out that the massive performance being recorded by the state in various other sectors like roads, lighting, transportation, tourism and business infrastructure will also be brought to bear in sports in pursuit of the agenda.
“The Governor is well grounded on the importance of sports in society and is very serious about sports development. He has a clear vision with documented road map to direct the process. The plan is a product of a detailed study of the state sports environment.
As part of the plan, the government would, by next year construct standard stadiums in five districts of the state including the Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle and others at Igbogbo, Epe and Badagry.
“The plan also includes providing sports parks and recreational facilities in various neighbourhoods to revive grassroots, community and school sports.
This includes the construction of mini sports centres, indoor gyms or sports triangles, in about 300 secondary schools across the state as legacy projects. This is expected to energise schools and after schools sports as well as serve the communities.”
“The issue of availability of land tends to constrain the provision of sports centres in various communities but we will continue to develop ideas.
It is important too that the private sector and community leaders join hands with the government for us to collectively pursue and achieve these laudable goals.”
To support the process, Governor Ambode has made moves to revive the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund which had been inoperative for a couple of decades now. The bill for the revival has been submitted to the Lagos State House of Assembly where it has undergone second reading and would be a subject of pubic hearing possibly this September.

