Ambode threatens to sanction lazy health workers

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has threatened to sanction health workers with poor attitude to work.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, during the launch of service charter in the three facilities, Ambode urged workers, particularly those in the newly-chartered facilities, to sustain and improve the level of service charter compliance.

The governor said quality health delivery must be at the forefront of all processes, services and infrastructure across the state.

“The Charters says, loudly to the public, that we are ready, able and willing to serve them, and that we can be held accountable for any lack of service. Great effort must be made to sustain and even improve your level of service charter compliance. Customer service delivery must be at the forefront of all processes, services and even infrastructure adopted and implemented in your facilities.

“We must remember that as a state, we are inundated, practically every day, with petitions and complaints about our services and even staff by citizenry, that have awakened to their rights to social services, as provided by government. It is, therefore, of necessity that the state’s health sector rises to the occasion by upping the ante with respect to the quality of service delivery, while incorporating customer service into our ethos,” he said.