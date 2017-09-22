The Sun News
Latest
22nd September 2017 - Ambode swears-in Opeyemi Oke as Lagos Ag. CJ Monday
22nd September 2017 - BOA, NIPOST sign MoU on agric development
22nd September 2017 - APC takes over restructuring debate, feels Nigerians’ pulse
22nd September 2017 - Police recruitment: 1,195 recruits complete training in Kaduna
22nd September 2017 - Military rescues 2 soldiers, 4 civilian kidnap victims in Niger Delta
22nd September 2017 - NERC working to end estimated billing system – official
22nd September 2017 - FG begins N’ East humanitarian Makeathon October
22nd September 2017 - Katsina @30: Police deploys 1,687 regular policemen, MOPOL, others
22nd September 2017 - No harm’ll befall Northerners in Igboland – Nwodo
22nd September 2017 - Foreign loans: Senate moves against ‘reckless spending’ state govts
Home / Cover / National / Ambode swears-in Opeyemi Oke as Lagos Ag. CJ Monday

Ambode swears-in Opeyemi Oke as Lagos Ag. CJ Monday

— 22nd September 2017

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State will, Monday, September 25, swear-in Justice Opeyemi Oke as the Acting Chief Judge of the state.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, Justice Oke, who is the most senior judge of the State Judiciary, is to be sworn-in as CJ in acting capacity following the retirement of Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade, the Chief Judge of the state, who will attain the statutory retirement age on September 24, 2017.

Justice Atilade had on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at Lagos House to officially announce her retirement from the State’s judiciary.

Speaking while receiving the outgoing Chief Judge, Governor Ambode pledged his administration’s determination to prioritise the welfare of serving and retired judges in the State so as to enable them continue to give their very best to the economic prosperity of the State.

He said since May 2015, concerted efforts have been put in place geared towards reforms in the judiciary to improve on their service delivery, noting that the Lagos State Judiciary had become a reference point of how the judiciary should run.

“Reforms in the judiciary is a continuous thing and in areas, in which we have not done utmost well as you so much envisioned, we would improve on them and we would also ensure that we make life comfortable for our retired judges as you move into that club. I am very particular about the welfare of judges, that is a very sacred institution that we must continue to ensure that even in retirement there is so much for them to look back for the efforts they have made,” Governor Ambode said.

 

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode swears-in Opeyemi Oke as Lagos Ag. CJ Monday

— 22nd September 2017

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State will, Monday, September 25, swear-in Justice Opeyemi Oke as the Acting Chief Judge of the state. According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, Justice Oke, who is the most senior judge of the State Judiciary, is to be sworn-in as CJ…

  • BOA, NIPOST sign MoU on agric development

    — 22nd September 2017

      From Magnus Eze, Abuja Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy post offices in the rural areas to branches of the bank. Managing Director of BOA, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu at the signing ceremony in Abuja, Friday, said it was imperative to deploy the…

  • APC takes over restructuring debate, feels Nigerians’ pulse

    — 22nd September 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan Most Nigerians say the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as part of its campaign promises, promised restructuring. But the party, as recent as June this year denied ever promising restructuring. Speaking through its national chairman, Mr. John Oyegun, recently, the party noted that what it promised Nigerians was true federalism and devolution…

  • Police recruitment: 1,195 recruits complete training in Kaduna

    — 22nd September 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna As federal government intensifies efforts to improve efficiency and professionalism of Nigerian Police, 1,195 2016/2017 recruits have successfully completed nine months rigorous training at Police College Kaduna. The policemen and women after intensive selection in 2016 began their training in January this year and now ready for deployment to various parts…

  • Military rescues 2 soldiers, 4 civilian kidnap victims in Niger Delta

    — 22nd September 2017

    The joint military force deployed to the Niger Delta on Friday said it freed two of its soldiers and four civilians abducted by suspected Niger Delta militants. Spokesman of the joint force christened Operation Delta Safe, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced the feat in a statement issued in Yenagoa. He said the feat was achieved following…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share