Ambode swears-in Opeyemi Oke as Lagos Ag. CJ Monday

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State will, Monday, September 25, swear-in Justice Opeyemi Oke as the Acting Chief Judge of the state.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, Justice Oke, who is the most senior judge of the State Judiciary, is to be sworn-in as CJ in acting capacity following the retirement of Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade, the Chief Judge of the state, who will attain the statutory retirement age on September 24, 2017.

Justice Atilade had on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at Lagos House to officially announce her retirement from the State’s judiciary.

Speaking while receiving the outgoing Chief Judge, Governor Ambode pledged his administration’s determination to prioritise the welfare of serving and retired judges in the State so as to enable them continue to give their very best to the economic prosperity of the State.

He said since May 2015, concerted efforts have been put in place geared towards reforms in the judiciary to improve on their service delivery, noting that the Lagos State Judiciary had become a reference point of how the judiciary should run.

“Reforms in the judiciary is a continuous thing and in areas, in which we have not done utmost well as you so much envisioned, we would improve on them and we would also ensure that we make life comfortable for our retired judges as you move into that club. I am very particular about the welfare of judges, that is a very sacred institution that we must continue to ensure that even in retirement there is so much for them to look back for the efforts they have made,” Governor Ambode said.