The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law
26th February 2018 - Rep pays NECO registration fees for 600 students
26th February 2018 - British boxer, Scott Westgarth dies after heavyweight bout
26th February 2018 - New Army spokesman assumes duty, appeals for media support
26th February 2018 - JAMB conducts mock UTME for 211, 000 candidates
26th February 2018 - Lake Chad: The world’ll pay huge price if…, says Buhari
26th February 2018 - BREAKING: Wednesday’s FEC meeting cancelled
26th February 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari receives freed UNIMAID lecturers, policewoman
26th February 2018 - Senator lauds Sokoto govt’s N3b cattle ranch project
26th February 2018 - Don’t shortchange Nigeria, Adeola tells foreign investors
Home / National / Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law

Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law

— 26th February 2018

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State, on Monday, signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of the State into law with a total budget size of N1,046 trillion.

The total budget size comprises of N347, 038, 938, 872.00 to be funded from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and N699, 082, 242,808.00 from the Development Fund for both capital and recurrent expenditure for the year ending 31st December, 2018.

The Governor also signed two critical bills into law. They are the Consolidated Transport Sector Bill and the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission Bill.

The Transport Sector Law 2018 provides for the development and management of a sustainable transport system in the State, as well as development, management and maintenance of transport infrastructure and facilities within the State.

The law also regulates the provision of an efficient transport delivery system and ensures availability of a safe and affordable transportation system. It is hoped that with this law, an efficient integrated transport management system will evolve in the state.

On the other hand, the Teaching Service Commission Law 2018 provides for the control and management of teaching service matters in the State, and for connected purposes.

The law regulates and co-ordinates the management of teaching service matters and provides uniform guidelines for the effective management of Post-Primary Schools in the State.

Governor Ambode, while presenting the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly, had pledged that his administration would make every effort to complete all ongoing projects as well as initiate new ones to consolidate on the development recorded in the last two and half years.

He said the budget, christened as “Budget of Progress and Development”, would be used to consolidate on the achievements recorded in infrastructure, education, transportation/traffic management, security and health sectors, among others.

Outlining the key components of the budget, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Olusegun Banjo said capital expenditure would gulp N699.082 billion, while N347.039 billion would be dedicated to recurrent expenditure, representing a Capital/Recurrent ratio of 67 per cent to 33 per cent and a 28.67 per cent increase over Y2017 budget.

He also listed key projects captured in the 2018 Budget to include the Agege Pen Cinema flyover; alternative routes through Oke-Ira in Eti-Osa to Epe-Lekki Expressway; the 8km Regional Road to serve as alternative route to connect Victoria Garden City (VGC) with Freedom Road in Lekki Phase I; completion of the on-going reconstruction of Oshodi International Airport Road into a 10-lane road and the BRT Lane from Oshodi to Abule-Egba.

According to sectoral breakdown of the budget, General Public Services is earmarked to gulp N171,623 billion, representing 16.41 per cent; Public Order and Safety, N46.612 billion, representing 4.46; Economic Affairs, N473,866 billion, representing 45.30 per cent; Environmental Protection, N54,582 billion, representing 5.22 per cent, while Housing and Community Amenities got N59,904 billion, representing 5.73 per cent.

Health sector got N92.676 billion, representing 8.86 per cent; Recreation, Culture and Religion got N12.511 billion, representing 1.20 per cent; Education got N126.302 billion representing 12.07 per cent, while Social Protection got N8.042 billion representing 0.77 per cent.

Under the budget, there are provisions for completion of the five new Art Theatres; establishment of an Heritage Centre at the former Federal Presidential State House recently handed over to the State Government; a world class museum between the former Presidential Lodge and the State House, Marina; construction of four new stadia in Igbogbo, Epe, Badagry and Ajeromi Ifelodun (Ajegunle) and completion of the on-going Epe and Badagry Marina projects.

On Housing, there are provisions for completion of on-going projects especially those at Gbagada, Igbogbo, Iponri, Igando, Omole Phase I, Sangotedo and Ajara-Badagry under the Rent-to-Own policy, among others.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade put the projection for revenue (IGR) at N897billion, while the remaining part of the budget would be funded by deficit financing.

”Today is a good day in our State, the Governor just signed the 2018 Appropriation Law. For the first time the Law has about N1.046 trillion as total amount that we would spend in 2018.

“The Budget is tagged “Budget of Progress and Development” and in terms of capital and recurrent expenditure, we have 63 per cent Capital and 37 per cent Recurrent and that shows that we are really big on infrastructural renewal.

“In terms of revenue, we are expecting a total of N897billion both from the State and Federal receipts, so the rest would be funded through budget deficit financing. We are focusing this year on completing all projects that we have started knowing fully well that people would say that this is an election year, but the Governor is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy; we are not slowing down, we want to really ensure that we touch every aspect of Lagos that needs to be touched in terms of infrastructural renewal, welfare and other things that the Governor promised,” Ashade said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law

— 26th February 2018

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State, on Monday, signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of the State into law with a total budget size of N1,046 trillion. The total budget size comprises of N347, 038, 938, 872.00 to be funded from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and N699, 082, 242,808.00 from the Development Fund for both capital and…

  • Rep pays NECO registration fees for 600 students

    — 26th February 2018

    Ali Abare,  Gombe The Deputy Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Binta Bello, has paid NECO registration fees for 600 less privileged students from Gombe South senatorial district. The federal lawmaker, who represents Kaltungo /Shongum Federal Constituency, disclosed this while flagging-off the disbursement of registration fees in Talase, Balanga Local Government Area,…

  • New Army spokesman assumes duty, appeals for media support

    — 26th February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Newly-appointed Director, Army Public Relations, Brig,-Gen. Jude Texas Chukwu, has assumed duty with a call on the media to play down on activities of terrorists in the interest of national security. Gen. Chukwu, who made the appeal at the handing and taking over ceremony held at Army headquarters, in Abuja, said that…

  • JAMB conducts mock UTME for 211, 000 candidates

    — 26th February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Monday, conducted a mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 211, 000 of the 257,000  candidates that indicated interest to participate in the exercise during registration. The criteria for the selection, according to JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, was on “first come, first serve…

  • Lake Chad: The world’ll pay huge price if…, says Buhari

    — 26th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the world would pay heavily if nothing is done to solve the problem confronting the Lake Chad. President Buhari, who was represented by Vice president Yemi Osibanjo, at the International Conference on Lake Chad going on, in Abuja, stated nations must be selfless in solving the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share