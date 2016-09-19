The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
19th September 2016 - UNICEF lobbies for states to ban genital mutilation
19th September 2016 - Nigerians on Twitter torment lawmaker over budget scandal
19th September 2016 - Ambode sacks LASEMA boss
19th September 2016 - ‘My word for northern minorities’
19th September 2016 - Nigeria may lose trillions from ECOWAS/EU free trade deal
19th September 2016 - U.S: NY, NJ bombing suspect in custody
19th September 2016 - Russia: Pro-Putin party wins big in parliarmentary polls
19th September 2016 - Niger Delta: Militants blow oil facility, issue more threats
19th September 2016 - U.K: Distinguish between ‘refugees’ and ‘economic migrants’
19th September 2016 - First Nation resumes flight operation
Home / National / Ambode sacks LASEMA boss
ambode

Ambode sacks LASEMA boss

— 19th September 2016

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has sacked Mr Michael Akindele, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) with effect from Sept. 14, 2016.

The Head, Public Affairs Unit of the agency, Mr Adebayo Kehinde, disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos, that Akindele had been replaced by Mr Tiamiyu Adesina.

Kehinde said that the governor appointed Adesina, as the Acting General Manager of the agency with effect from the same date.

Adesina’s appointment was contained in a letter written by the Head of Service, Public Service Office in the State, Mrs Olabowale Ademola.

Adesina started his career at the Governor’s office, Secretariat, Ibadan in 1982 and later worked in various capacities in both the public and private sectors including the Lagos State Library Board.

He also worked at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPMN).

Adesina also worked at the National Theatre as an Assistant Chief Marketing Officer/Head of South-South Zone, Calabar, before he retired in May 2016. (NAN)

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

nigeria-africa-female-genital-mutilation

UNICEF lobbies for states to ban genital mutilation

— 19th September 2016

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged state governments to have a comprehensive legislation to criminalise female genital mutilation and ensure strict enforcement to serve as deterrent. Speaking at the launch of “End Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting” organised by the wife of Imo Governor, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha, in Owerri on Monday, the Chief of Field Office…

  • vllkytprub0hmukoo-43e07b0a

    Nigerians on Twitter torment lawmaker over budget scandal

    — 19th September 2016

    (By Kemi Yesufu – ABUJA) The budget padding scandal in the House of Representatives took a different twist Monday as embattled former chairman of the Committee on Appropriations Abdulmumin Jibrin received hash criticism on Twitter from Nigerians over reports that he operates a foreign account in contravention of the law. Trouble started on Twitter, when popular Nigerian…

  • ambode

    Ambode sacks LASEMA boss

    — 19th September 2016

    Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has sacked Mr Michael Akindele, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) with effect from Sept. 14, 2016. The Head, Public Affairs Unit of the agency, Mr Adebayo Kehinde, disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos, that Akindele had been replaced by…

  • Lagos, Nigeria

    Nigeria may lose trillions from ECOWAS/EU free trade deal

    — 19th September 2016

    Nigeria may  lose up to 1.3 trillion dollars in revenues if it signs the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said. The association’s view is contained in a statement, issued by its President, Mr Frank Jacobs, in Lagos on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EPA is…

  • armed_and_dangerous_n-large_transzv2pdk2o032dxq4rq3zwskg2i2iqlur4us4vmqwefxe

    U.S: NY, NJ bombing suspect in custody

    — 19th September 2016

    Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect in Chelsea, Seaside Park bombings, has been taken into custody in Linden, New Jersey. The FBI released a wanted poster and New Jersey State Police released additional photos of a 28-year-old suspect in Saturday night’s Chelsea bombing and the earlier explosion in Seaside Park, New Jersey. The man, identified as Ahmad…

  • gettyimages-607679008

    Russia: Pro-Putin party wins big in parliarmentary polls

    — 19th September 2016

    Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s, of the ruling United Russia party has won a landslide victory in the Country’s just concluded a parliamentary election. The Central Election Commission said that the near final results showed on Monday in Moscow that it has paved way for Putin to run for a fourth term as president in 18…

  • niger-delta-militants

    Niger Delta: Militants blow oil facility, issue more threats

    — 19th September 2016

    (By Paul Osuyi – ASABA) Militant group Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM) has claimed responsibility for blowing up of the Afuesere-Ekiugbo delivery facility in Ughelli, Delta State, a facility operated by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). The group in a statement by its spokesman Aldo Agbalaja said that the attack took place at about 11:30pm…

  • theresa-may-nouvelle-premier-ministre-du-royaume-uni-est-elle-la-nouvelle-thatcher_exact1900x908_l

    U.K: Distinguish between ‘refugees’ and ‘economic migrants’

    — 19th September 2016

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, has called for a “better distinction between refugees and economic migrants. May said in advance excerpts from her speech to a UN summit on migration on Monday, in New York, that the international community should build “a new, more effective global approach to manage migration. She said that the move…

  • first-nation-airline

    First Nation resumes flight operation

    — 19th September 2016

    By Louis Iba First Nation Airways has resumed scheduled flight operations in Nigeria after it  shutdown operations two weeks ago to allow for maintenance work on two of its aircraft. The airline had fixed September 15, 2016 to relaunch its operation, but it was unable to meet the deadline  due to its inability to get imported aircraft…

  • logopdp

    Proposed Lagos-Abuja rail: We won’t celebrate yet –Ekiti PDP

    — 19th September 2016

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said it would not celebrate what it describes as “mere promise by the Federal Government to include Ekiti State in the station routes of the Lagos-Abuja railway project” until it is delivered. The party accused  politicians already celebrating the proposed inclusion as …

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351