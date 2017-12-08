Ambode presents 2018 Budget to Lagos Assembly Monday

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State will present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly for approval, on Monday.

A statement by Ms Bose Lambo, Director, Public Affairs of the Assembly, said the presentation would commence at 11:00a.m. and urged guests to be punctual.

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, will be presenting the 2018 Budget Estimates to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, December 11, at the Assembly Chamber, Alausa, Ikeja, by 11 a.m.

Attendance is strictly by invitation,” Lambo said.

Governor Ambode presented a budget of N662.58 billion for 2016 which was made up of N383.678 billion capital expenditure and N278.909 billion recurrent expenditure.

The 2017 Appropriation Bill of N812.99 billion tagged: “Golden Jubilee Budget” was made up of a capital expenditure of N512.46 billion and a recurrent expenditure of N300 billion. (NAN)