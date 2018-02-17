The Sun News
Ambode pledges support for traditional rulers

Ambode pledges support for traditional rulers

— 17th February 2018

Joseph Osom

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has promised continuous recognition and support to Obas, chiefs and Baales, to ensure that their status is comparable to their counterparts across the country.

He gave this promise during the installation and presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment to Aholu Koshoedo Ebenezer Ahisu, as Aholu Tha-Zuno Toyon 1, Ajara Vetho, Badagry Local Government Area.

Others installed are Samuel Amosu Owolabani as Aholu Wenthon 1, De-Yeyi of Ajara Topa Kingdom and Aholu Agano Toniyon 1, Ajara Agamathen.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Olohuntele Folami, who represented Ambode at the ceremony, said that the government had installed 21 Obas and 128 Baales and chiefs since inception. 

The governor recalled how the people of Ajara Vetho and members of Zodoganwu Ruling House were persistent in their request for the upgrading of the stool of their Baale to that of Oba and after going through due process, he had to grant their request.

Ambode congratulated the monarch on the honour, which the people of Ajara Vetho community had given him and prayed for God’s guidance as he discharges his duties. He asked for peace, tranquility and progress to reign supreme in the community. 

The governor further urged the people of Ajara Vetho to give unalloyed support to the new monarch in order to enable him continue to safeguard the sanctity of the sacred and highly reserved institution.

