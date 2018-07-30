Ambode, Obaseki, others celebrate Ademowo at 70

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and his counterpart in Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, heaped accolades on the Dean Emeritus of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and outgoing Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adebola Ademowo on his 70th birthday, describing him as a respected clergy who contributed significantly to mankind and national development.

Speaking to reporters at a special thanksgiving service to mark Ademowo’s 70th birthday and retirement held at Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina in Lagos, Governor Ambode commended the clergyman for serving the State meritoriously, saying it was not in doubt that he made significant impact to the development of the State and the nation in general.

According to the Governor, “For somebody that has served Lagos so meritoriously; he (Bishop Ademowo) has been like a father to all of us, and I just want to first of all say a big thank you to him on behalf of all Lagosians and for attaining the age of 70, we are very glad to have witnessed this celebration and I also wish him well and his family.

READ ALSO: 2019 polls: VC condemns N242bn proposed for INEC

“We know the impact that he has actually created for Lagos and even the whole of Nigeria and one is happy to be celebrating this day with him,” Governor Ambode said.

Also speaking, Governor Obaseki said Ademowo deserved all the accolades and commendation for the peace and unity he brought to bear on the church during his tenure in active service, as well as the service to mankind.

The Governor recalled how his mother worshiped in the church for 50 years, saying it was on record that Ademowo performed his role as spiritual leader brilliantly and excellently well.

“My mother worshiped in this church for the past 50 years and he (Bishop Ademowo) was my mother’s Bishop and as a true Anglican, we know how much contribution that he has made to the Anglican Communion; the peace he has brought, the unity and more importantly the service he has made to the church and to mankind.

“We wish him well; we wish him God’s grace and God’s peace in his retirement,” Governor Obaseki said.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ambode’s ‘formality campaigns’ (1)

In his sermon, Primate of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Nicholas Okoh, thanked God for His grace and loving-kindness which saw Bishop Ademowo through his service to the church and mankind, saying it was evident from all from all fronts that the clergyman had enjoyed the blessings of God.

Taking his text from the book of Psalm 103, Okoh said the thanksgiving service was most deserving considering the landmark achievements of Ademowo in his 46 years of service to the church, 29 of which was in the episcopacy (being Bishop), saying he would be greatly missed.

Besides, Okoh admonished the people to run away from sin, saying it blocks access to God and weakens the power of man.

While declaring that the church was against all forms of homosexuality, Okoh also urged people to prepare for eternity, saying it was important for people to know that their actions in life had eternal consequences whether good or bad.

Aside Governors Ambode and Obaseki, other dignitaries who graced the service include Ogun State Governor, Mr Ibikunle Amosun; former Lagos State Deputy Governors, Mr Femi Pedro and Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George; former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Odein Ajumogobia; foremost banker, Otunba Subomi Balogun, among others.