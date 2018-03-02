Ambode leads NWFL’s girl-child mentoring programme

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode is expected to lead Nigeria Women Football League’s (NWFL) mentorship programme, which aims at teaching over 1000 school girls in the country how to make the best use of the opportunities available to them.

The programme will hold today at the Government Girls Secondary School, Agege, Lagos.

The programme will focus on career, the importance of education as well as sports in the whole wellbeing of the girl child.

The talk shop is the key part of programmes lined up by the women league body to celebrate the maiden feast of football, NWFL Champions Shield between league champions, Nasarawa Amazons and Aiteo Cup winners, Rivers Angels on Sunday at Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Ambode and his team, alongside some legends of the game, as well as the leadership of the NWFL board would be present at the career, education and sports talk among the selected school girls.

There would also be a sports clinic among the school girls on the same ground by career professionals in the field.

Margaret Icheen, the vice chairperson of the NWFL board will lead her members to the mentoring of the young girls. She performed a similar role for schools girls at the Emotan College, Benin City during last year’s Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super Four Championship.

Players of the NWPL sides, Nasarawa Amazons and Rivers Angels will be among the resource persons to engage the school girls in the mentoring talk the way they did at the Emotan College, Benin City during the Super Four.

Former Nigerian international and Super Falcons assistant coach, Maureen Mmadu will be joined by other notable stars, including Diana Ansak and Adimchi Okanlawa, among others.

Former Nigerian goalkeeper and Super Falcons goalkeeper coach, Precious Dede, the rave of the moment, Rasheedat Ajibade, will also participate in the programme.

The mentorship talk is part of the NWFL Community Service Relations (CSR) programme aimed at imparting positively on the girl child educational career side by side with sports.