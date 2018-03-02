The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Ambode leads NWFL’s girl-child mentoring programme
2nd March 2018 - NFF awards and the cry of Yekini
2nd March 2018 - Encroachment: FUTO VC threatens to pull down illegal buildings
2nd March 2018 - Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition
2nd March 2018 - Boko Haram kills Army commander, navy officer
2nd March 2018 - Dickson demolishes brother-in-law’s house
2nd March 2018 - Hold your leaders accountable, Wike tells Nigerians
2nd March 2018 - Aisha Buhari thanks God for Yusuf’s full recovery, releases pictures
2nd March 2018 - Northern govs meet on restructuring, Dapchi girls, others
2nd March 2018 - Meningitis claims 7 in Katsina
Home / Sports / Ambode leads NWFL’s girl-child mentoring programme

Ambode leads NWFL’s girl-child mentoring programme

— 2nd March 2018

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode is expected to lead Nigeria Women Football League’s (NWFL) mentorship programme, which aims at teaching over 1000 school girls in the country how to make the best use of the opportunities available to them.

 The programme will hold today at the Government Girls Secondary School, Agege, Lagos.

  The programme will focus on career, the importance of education as well as sports in the whole wellbeing of the girl child.

 The talk shop is the key part of programmes lined up by the women league body to celebrate the maiden feast of football, NWFL Champions Shield between league champions, Nasarawa Amazons and Aiteo Cup winners, Rivers Angels on Sunday at Agege Stadium, Lagos.

  Ambode and his team, alongside some legends of the game, as well as the leadership of the NWFL board would be present at the career, education and sports talk among the selected school girls.

 There would also be a sports clinic among the school girls on the same ground by career professionals in the field.

  Margaret Icheen, the vice chairperson of the NWFL board will lead her members to the mentoring of the young girls. She performed a similar role for schools girls at the Emotan College, Benin City during last year’s Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super Four Championship.

 Players of the NWPL sides, Nasarawa Amazons and Rivers Angels will be among the resource persons to engage the school girls in the mentoring talk the way they did at the Emotan College, Benin City during the Super Four.

 Former Nigerian international and Super Falcons assistant coach, Maureen Mmadu will be joined by other notable stars, including Diana Ansak and Adimchi Okanlawa, among others.

 Former Nigerian goalkeeper and Super Falcons goalkeeper coach, Precious Dede, the rave of the moment, Rasheedat Ajibade, will also participate in the programme.

 The mentorship talk is part of the NWFL Community Service Relations (CSR) programme aimed at imparting positively on the girl child educational career side by side with sports.  

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Encroachment: FUTO VC threatens to pull down illegal buildings

— 2nd March 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri   Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof Francis Eze, has threatened to pull down all illegal structures erected on the university campus by developers who bought lands from illegal agents and speculators. Prof. Eze disclosed this on Tuesday when he conducted newsmen round the institution’s boundaries with its…

  • Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition

    — 2nd March 2018

    •State to expand revenue base through technology Chidi Nnadi, Enugu; Raphael Ede, Enugu Enugu State Government yesterday gave 72 hours to occupants of Mary Hostel on Ogbaru Street, Independence Layout, most of whom are students, to vacate the four-storey building, which Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) had earlier raised the alarm over the safety…

  • Boko Haram kills Army commander, navy officer

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Troops decimate insurgents in Borno, knock off 5 Tessy Igomu  The Defence Headquarters has confirmed the killing of two officers by Boko Haram terrorists. The soldiers, Lt-Col. A.E. Mamudu, a commanding officer of the Nigerian Army Strike Force Group, and a young naval officer, were both killed by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in Sambisa…

  • Dickson demolishes brother-in-law’s house

    — 2nd March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Residents of Kpansia in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State were shocked yesterday,  when  Governor Seriake Dickson personally led a special team from the Ministry of Land and Survey as well as that of the Board of Physical Planning and Development to demolish a house and a filling station being built by his brother-in-law, Mr….

  • Hold your leaders accountable, Wike tells Nigerians

    — 2nd March 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to hold elected and appointed officials accountable for them to deliver the dividends of democracy.  Flagging off the reconstruction of Eleme-Oyigbo Road in Alesa-Eleme yesterday, Wike said Nigerians should no longer accept excuses from non-performing public officers. He declared that 2019 is the best opportunity for…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share