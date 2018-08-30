Ambode harps on discipline as NYSC swears in 2,152 new corps members

NAN

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has advised corps members in the state to embrace the values of discipline and diligence, as sure paths to success in life.

Ambode gave the advice in Lagos on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ stream 2 corps members by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“I urge you to take all the trainings seriously, be disciplined and diligent in carrying out the various instructions given to you by camp officials.

“I also implore you to see your service year as a mark of honour, in recognition of your worth to the nation.

“You are no longer future leaders but today’s leaders, and the leadership role starts here at the camp,’’ he said.

The governor tasked the corps members to take full advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme aimed at making them to be self-employed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s address was delivered by Mr Paul Oluwabiyi, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.

Mr Muhammed Momoh, Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, urged the corps members to actively participate in all camp activities.

“During this camping period, you will be engaged in various activities, ranging from paramilitary drills, leadership/citizenship training, traditional, professional and security lectures, as well as skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development.

“Ensure that you participate actively in all activities as this will propel you into the service year and guarantee your success at the end,’’ he said.

Momoh said 2,152 corps members, comprising 1,143 males and 1,009 females were posted to the state for the compulsory national exercise.