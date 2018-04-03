Ambode commissions 21 roads, two bridges in Alimosho LGA

• Don’t disenfranchise yourself in 2019, gov tells Lagosians

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday commissioned 21 roads and two bridges totalling 27.4 kilometres in Alimosho Local Government Area with a pledge to develop other communities in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning, Ambode also urged Lagosians to take the issue of permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) seriously, saying it is the only document for the forthcoming general election.

The governor said failure of the people to participate in the exercise would amount to self dis-enfranchisement as individuals and as a party.

While calling on the people to exercise their civic responsibilities, Ambode urged them to ensure they obtain their PVCs and encourage others to do so. The governor said the delivery of the infrastructure is part of government’s effort to transform the Alimosho federal constituency and build new economy around the axis.

His said: “I want our people to take voters registration very seriously. It is our civic right, it is the only thing you can use. We are going to engage communities and local governments. Let us go out and educate our people about the need to have voter’s cards; which will make our people to have a voice.

“My good people, what I want from you is for you to perform your civic responsibilities. We must encourage ourselves as well as encourage others. We have done these for you, people of Alimosho, you need to let other people know that you have the right to vote. I want our people to take voter registration very seriously. It is our civic right. It is the only thing we can use (for the election).”

While describing the commissioning as historic and momentous, Ambode particularly lauded the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for activating the transformation of Alimosho when he was governor with the construction of LASU-Iba Road, and his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola, for taking the project up to Ipaja.

He said: “What we are doing today (yesterday) is so historic and of great importance that we must send the message rightly, so that people can understand why we are celebrating on Easter Monday, the change in the life of our people, which the resurrection of Christ symbolises.

“First, we salute all our political leaders starting with Tinubu for starting the vision of making Alimosho a place of pride with the construction of LASU-Iba Road, such that when you move from Badagry and you enter into LASU-Iba Road, up to Igando, Egbe and so on, you have easy transportation and easy life.

“My predecessor, Fashola took it up to Ipaja all in a bid to build a new economy in this particular axis. We have taken it from Ipaja to Ayobo, Command Secondary School, Gate, Abesan, Aboru Bridge and roads. What we are doing today is momentous as we are connecting over 60 communities together and we are happy to do this.”