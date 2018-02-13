Ambode approves construction of pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop

• Extends Oshodi-Int’l Airport road

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the construction of a pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop.

The non-availability of a bridge at the ever-busy bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway had, in the past, caused many accidents and claimed many lives.

Ambode also announced the extension of the ongoing reconstruction of the International Airport Road to Ladipo International Market axis along Oshodi Apapa Expressway.

The governor said the construction of a pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop was in response to the yearnings of traders and residents of the area

He said the contractors are expected to begin work on the bridge next week, adding that the extension of the airport road was in line with the regeneration of the entire Oshodi axis.

“There is no point doing the Airport Road if we don’t extend that contract to where I am standing; so, I want to do it from Oshodi to Guardian Newspapers axis. I want to rehabilitate the road and turn it to a modern road.

“I promise to do a pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop. The contractor handling the Airport Road will commence work on the pedestrian bridge and this road next week if you allow me. That is why I have come here personally; I was here yesterday. I don’t want to inconvenience you, but I have come to appeal to you; just be patience with us; we will bring growth and development to this place,” he said.

Inspecting ongoing construction of roads around Ladipo International Auto Spare Parts Market, the governor urged the traders to leave the road to enable the contractor complete the projects.

He said he came personally to appeal to them to leave the road to enable work continue and assured that if they comply, the project would be delivered by May 2018. “When I came here last year and I went through the Ladipo Market, I promised to do all the roads within the market and asked for your cooperation. So, last year August, I fulfilled my promise; I awarded the contract of Akinwunmi Street, the Ladipo Street and then the other streets on the adjacent side.

“The contractors have gone to work; I have just inspected the project at Akinwunmi Street and the drainage has been completed. You told me I should come and do the roads; I have asked the contractors and they are promising me that Akinwunmi Street will be delivered by May; but, I have an issue, and that is why I have called the Vice President of the market, Mr. Jude Nwankwo, to stand by my side here.

“Now, the only reason that contract will not be completed on schedule is that some of you are trading on the roads which we want to repair, and you were the ones who said we should come and repair the roads. So, you need to talk to yourselves; I don’t want any trading on that road until we finish it. This is February, in another three months, we will finish it. So, the leaders in this market, please talk to your people, they should vacate the roads; let us bring development to your market.

“I have come to appeal to you. If you don’t do it by way of appeal, you know I also have the power to close the market, but I don’t want to do it. So, let there be peace, and when there is peace, there will be progress and development,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the traders, vice president of the market commended Ambode for delivering on his promise to transform the axis and assured that they would cooperate with the government and vacate the roads to enable the contractor complete the project on schedule.

“We will cooperate with you; we do not have any reason not to cooperate with you because all that you have promised to do, you have done. More so, we are all beneficiaries of the good work you are doing in Lagos,” Nwankwo said.