Ambode, Ajimobi’s wives donate gifts to children at Christmas

— 26th December 2017

By Moshood Adebayo and Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, yesterday put smiles on the faces of children at Massey Children’s Hospital and Sought After Children’s Orphanage Home, Langbas, Ajah, Lagos.

The gesture was done through her pet project, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM).

The governor’s wife had arrived the popular Massey Hospital in the heart of Lagos at about 9.45 a.m. and later went round some wards during which he distributed gift items before departing to the other orphanage home.

The children aged between one month and 15 years expressed delights that the governor’s wife always remember them, particularly  during                      Christmas.

She said Christmas was a period to spread love and generate happiness for persons, especially children and less-privileged people, who need assistance to meet some of their needs.

‘Christmas celebrations are not complete when we have not touched these children tenderly. As it were, this is just a token of love for the children from the foundation,’’ she said.

Speaking further, the governor’s wife noted that the cardinal philosophy of her foundation was to affect the lives of less-privileged persons, through interventions that bring radical improvement for them.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, represented by Dr. Funmilayo Shokunbi, thanked the governor’s wife and the foundation, saying the gesture would put smiles on the faces of the children.

The Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Oyefunke Adeleke, thanked the founder for approving the project.

In a related development, Oyo State governor’s wife, Florence Ajimobi also donated gifts and cash to mothers of two new baby girls delivered on Christmas Day. 

The governor’s wife, represented by Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community Development Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Atinuke Osunkoya, made the donations at Adeoyo Maternity Hospital and Jericho Maternity Hospital as part of activities to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. 

Mrs. Oluwadamilola Adetimilehin, one of the beneficiaries’ mother, said she was rushed to the hospital from a church vigil. 

“I didn’t come with anything to the hospital not even any cash on me,  but miraculously after delivering my baby at 9:00am, I heard that representative of governor’s wife was coming to present my baby with gifts and cash which saved me the need of spending money.’’, she said. 

