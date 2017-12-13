The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - 197 passengers make Med-View Airline inaugural flight to Dubai
13th December 2017 - NEMA seeks involvement of states in rehabilitating returnees from Libya
13th December 2017 - Nigeria denounces discrimination, hatred in any form
13th December 2017 - FG to create incentive regime to encourage local investors -Osinbajo
13th December 2017 - Turkey pushes for Palestinian full occupation of East Jerusalem
13th December 2017 - Lafarge accused of ‘hiding elements’ from terror financing investigation
13th December 2017 - Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70% attractiveness to women – study
13th December 2017 - Expectations low as Muslim leaders meet on Jerusalem
13th December 2017 - Liberia to hold run-off vote on Dec. 26
13th December 2017 - Forget recession, celebrate Christmas in best way –Cleric urges Christians
Home / Sports / Ambassador hopes for Nigeria, Russia World Cup final

Ambassador hopes for Nigeria, Russia World Cup final

— 13th December 2017

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Nigeria, His Excellency Nikolay Udovichenko says he is looking forward to Nigeria and Russia clashing in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday, 15th July 2018.

“I want to congratulate the NFF and the Super Eagles for Nigeria’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup. Please be assured that the Russian Federation is fully ready to host the competition. We have received a lot of requests from the host cities on what special characteristics the Nigerian team have. They want to be fully prepared in all aspects to receive the Super Eagles.

“From the depth of my heart, I am hoping that your team makes it to the final in Moscow on 15th July, to play against Russia.”

Udovichenko spoke on Tuesday afternoon as he received a delegation from the Nigeria Football Federation, led by its President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

Pinnick thanked the Ambassador for his good wishes, while noting that Nigeria’s first feel of Russian soil ahead of the FIFA World Cup ended in a sweet victory over Argentina in a friendly match in Krasnodar. “We helped you to beat Argentina because they had beaten your team in another friendly a few days earlier.

“We have good relationship with the Russian Football Federation, and we desire to establish good relationship with your embassy here so that ourselves and other Nigerians going to the FIFA World Cup will have no problems with regards to entry visa.”

Pinnick stated that the NFF has come forward this early to parley with the embassy because the football body is keen to have all visa applications treated and dispensed with latest end of April 2018.

Consul of the Embassy, Mr. Diuitri explained that football fans wishing to be at the FIFA World Cup finals in 2018 must have their match tickets and Fan ID, “which will enable them to travel round Russia during the finals at no extra cost.”

Post Views: 50
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. padro 13th December 2017 at 9:44 am
    Reply

    Keep making us proud!
    Eagles for life

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

197 passengers make Med-View Airline inaugural flight to Dubai

— 13th December 2017

By Louis Ibah                                                  . The Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr. Mohammed Remi is seeking the participation of more Nigerian air lines in the air lifting of cargo…

  • NEMA seeks involvement of states in rehabilitating returnees from Libya

    — 13th December 2017

    Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja,  has urged states to facilitate the rehabilitation of their indigenes who voluntarily returned from Libya. He made the call Tuesday night in Lagos while receiving 142 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya. Maihajja, who was represented by Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, NEMA’s South-West Zonal Coordinator, stressed the…

  • Nigeria denounces discrimination, hatred in any form

    — 13th December 2017

    Nigeria restated its commitment to work with all States that share its ideal of a world free of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. Minister, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Mr Alex Ajayi, delivered Nigeria’s statement at a debate on ‘Elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance’ at the UN…

  • FG to create incentive regime to encourage local investors -Osinbajo

    — 13th December 2017

    …As VP inaugurates 3m litres tank farm in Ogun From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government has started work on the creation of incentive regime to encourage local industries to grow. Osinbajo, who noted that private sector remained the driver of Nigeria’s economy, also disclosed that a presidential committee has…

  • Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70% attractiveness to women – study

    — 13th December 2017

    Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70 per cent of attractiveness to women, a new study published by Griffith University, in Australia, has shown. According to the study, wide shoulders, big muscles and abundant physical strength are still the most important underlying factors that subconsciously affect a woman’s judgment when choosing a partner. “Among our…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share