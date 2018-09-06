– The Sun News
gurana

Amazing benefits of gurana

— 6th September 2018

Kosiso Anokwuru

Gurana is a climbing plant native to the amazon basin. Mainly found in parts of Venezuela and Brazil, it is a plant prized for its berry, which contains an impressive range of stimulants, such as caffeine, theophylline and theobromine.

This berry is widely available as a supplement and can be easily added to your diet.

Presently, the berries of the plant are used by beverage industry in producing soft, energy and sports nutrition drinks due to its energising effects. But there is so much more to this berry than that.

As confirmed by science, the berries of this plant are quintessential to man’s life due to the amazing health benefits they offer, like the ability to burn fat and boosting antioxidants, such as tannins, saponins and catechins.

Others include:

Improve heart health: Gurana fruit aid heart health through antioxidants, which improves blood flow and prevents blood clot. More so, it decreases the oxidation of bad LDL cholesterol, which can contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries.

Improve skin appearance: Given the strong presence of antioxidants and antimicrobial properties found in gurana, it reduces damages linked to aging and minimise undesirable features, such as saggy skin and wrinkles.

Bowel movement: Stimulant such as tannins serves as an anti-diarrhea property to digestive problems, like chronic diarrhea and constipation.

These tannins, which are astringent, waterproof the walls of one’s digestive tract, thus, restricting how much water secreted into bowels of an affected person. Pain relief: The high caffeine content in gurana aids in relieving pain.

This caffeine binds and blocks adenosine receptors A1 and A2a, which are involved in stimulating feelings of pain. Thus, to this effect sensation of pain is reduced.

Weight loss: Another number of medical benefits offered by gurana to the body is promoting weight loss. Through the properties of caffeine metabolism is boosted. And a faster metabolism means the body burns more calories at rest.

Relieve chronic diarrhoea and treat constipation: Guarana has been used for centuries as a natural stomach tonic to treat digestive problems, like chronic diarrhea and constipation. It may have anti-diarrhoea properties because it’s rich in tannins, or plant-based antioxidants.

