How Amaechi rescued me – Basorge, actor

“In this industry, you are on your own whenever you are down. Just pretend that you’re sick or dying and you’ll see everybody running away, not just friends, even family members. I try as much as I can to invest in friendship, but in as much as you do, you can’t please everyone. I am 51; I’m no more a small boy who wants to please everybody. I keep more of businessmen as friends. I like very small circle. When Julius Agwu was ill, I was there for him and came to his aid, that’s true friendship and brotherly love.”

Meanwhile, Basorge Tariah will premiere his latest movie, When To Born A Lion in a few weeks time.