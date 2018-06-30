The Sun News
BASORGE

How Amaechi rescued me – Basorge, actor

— 30th June 2018

Rita Okoye

Veteran actor, Basorge Tariah Jr. who suffered a major setback a few years ago due to health related issues, has cried out to Inside Nollywood that love is a scarce commodity in the entertainment industry, most especially, when a practitioner is sick or dying and needs help.

Hear him: “At a point in my career, I was down.

I had blood clot in my leg and had to be flown abroad for proper treatment. It was the former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi now a Minister that came to my aid. I have only few friends and I’m contented with that.

“In this industry, you are on your own whenever you are down. Just pretend that you’re sick or dying and you’ll see everybody running away, not just friends, even family members. I try as much as I can to invest in friendship, but in as much as you do, you can’t please everyone. I am 51; I’m no more a small boy who wants to please everybody. I keep more of businessmen as friends. I like very small circle. When Julius Agwu was ill, I was there for him and came to his aid, that’s true friendship and brotherly love.”

Meanwhile, Basorge Tariah will premiere his latest movie, When To Born A Lion in a few weeks time.

