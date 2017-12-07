The Sun News
Amaechi in Lagos, says 'I won't speak to journalists for a while'

Amaechi in Lagos, says ‘I won’t speak to journalists for a while’

7th December 2017

From: Moshood Adebayo

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday, met Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for about one hour, at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

At the end of the meeting, Amaechi declined interaction with journalists for fear of being misquoted.

Amaechi, who drove himself in a Black Lexus SUV,  with number plate Lagos GGE 315 DN, arrived the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, at about 10.59 a.m. and went straight into a meeting with the governor.

At about 11.57 a.m., Amaechi, dressed in a white Niger Delta attire, emerged  from the meeting into the waiting hands of  Government House correspondents, who had arrived the State House about three hours earlier.

After being asked for an interview by the waiting journalists, the minister, accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, and other state officials declined, saying he was not ready to be misquoted again.

As he headed towards the SUV he had driven into  the  venue, the minister said:”I will not speak, so that you  will not misquote me again”.

The journalists, who were taken aback by the minister’s action, wondered where and when he was misquoted.

Alhough there was no official  briefing about what was discussed, the menace of articulated vehicles parking on major highways in Lagos metropolis which had continued to defile all efforts by the state government to resolve the issue, it is believed, might have been discussed.


1 Comment

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 7th December 2017 at 12:33 pm
    Reply

    Ha ha! What did the journalists do to the odogwu mbamiri this time that he now refuses to grant any interview to the journalists for a while?

    But you should note and also know that you cannot refuse their interview, as far as you hold the public post that interest the public to know what goes on in that respect.

    So, now matter what they, the journalists might have done to you, you have to still give them the needed democratic audience interview whenever they need your attention!



Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

