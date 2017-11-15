Amaechi commended for saving maritime academy from extinction

FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO

New Rector of the Academy of Nigeria (MAN) Oron, Cdre. Emmanuel Duja Effedua (rtd.) has commended the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s ingenuity at setting up the Interim Management Committee to restructure and reposition the institution.

Effedua had lamented the sorry state of the academy during the opening ceremony of Alumni of Maritime A Academy of Nigeria, Oron (AMANO) national convention tagged “Ibom 2017” held in the refectory on the Academy, on Wednesday.

He despite the 40 years of existence of the nation’s premier maritime training and education centre, the institution still lacks basic teaching aids and experienced lecturers, thereby putting the prospects of graduates in the global market on a decline.

He, however, reiterated the committee’s commitment towards the project and sued for cooperation amongst members of the host communities and Nigerians alike.

Effedua also said there was so much to be done to bring the Academy at par with its counterparts the world over; and that the restructuring exercise would involve staff re-orientation on the vision of the Academy, merging of some departments, review and accreditation of courses, provision of modern teaching aids for Cadets’ practical experience, collaboration with relevant maritime organisations on capacity-building of Cadets, as well as periodic engagement of maritime experts as lecturers to boost the quality of lectures.

The Alumni of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron (AMANO), however, promised to contribute their quota towards the repositioning of their alma mata, for global competitiveness.

The national president of the association, Mr Austin Umezurike said just as the association would support the Academy attain greater height alumi members who hold positions of authority in their workplaces and in the society should use such to direct the development of both the institution and the Nigerian society positively.

Umezurike decried the slow pace of development of the institution, especially the inability of the academy of about 40 years to issue International Certification in Class 1, compared to its counterparts the world over.

“It is disheartening that MAN Oron is still grappling with minor challenges. Most of you hold key positions of influence; so I urge you to develop a symbiotic relationship with our alma mata. Form a formidable pool of resource to support our alma mata and the maritime sector. As alumni, I know you share my pride.” he said.

He said one of the aims of the IBOM 2017 event was to give members the opportunity to see for themselves the present situation of the Academy and to deliberate on possible ways they could contribute their quota to it development.

In his response, member Interim Management Committee and CEO/ Chairman Starzs Marine Investment Company Limited, Mr. Greg Ogbeifun disclosed that the committee was working towards engaging the best hands in the maritime sector to ensure the Academy delivers on its core mandate satisfactorily.

Ogbeifun hinted that the committee has engaged the services of the immediate past Rector of Ghana Regional Maritime University as a consultant and has also forwarded the curricula of both Class 1 and Class 2 Deck and Engine, to consultants for review with a view to offering the courses in the Academy.

Concerning the recent regulation by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) that every vessel with more than 750hp should have an Electro-technical Officer on board, the IMC member disclosed that the course is not offered anywhere in Nigeria but that the IMC has established that department in MAN, Oron.