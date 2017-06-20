The Sun News
Home / Business / Amaechi assures on Lagos-Kano rail lines

Amaechi assures on Lagos-Kano rail lines

— 20th June 2017

 

Minister of Transport,  Rotimi Amaechi,  has disclosed that  Lagos-Kano  rail line as well as the Lagos- Port Harcourt standard gauge  will start running before the end of 2017.

 

This is just as he‎ expressed satisfaction with the state of work at the Kaduna inland dry port which he said is set for commissioning soon.

 

He disclosed this during an inspection of the port in Kaduna in company of Kaduna State Governor, Malam  Nasir  El-rufai.

He added that the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is to establish a safe and efficient transport system that will further boost economic activities across the country.

 

The Minister also informed that plans are underway to procure additional 20 locomotive trains for cargo services from Lagos to Kano and Lagos to Port Harcourt.

 

The Kaduna inland dry port   project was designed to decongest the seaports and bring shipping and port services closer to importers and exporters in the hinterlands.

 

The port which has the capacity to handle 29,000 containers per annum when commissioned will serve as a port of origin and  final destination which means it will have the status of international port, including customs, immigration, port health officials, as well as government security agencies.

 

The minister explained that by the time the rail projects are completed, they will largely help importers and exporters of goods to transport them through the rail lines, thereby saving cost , time and further guaranteeing  safety of their goods.

 

“We are doing everything possible to create jobs and whatever the federal government needs to do to get the port running will be done.

 

“The rail line will soon start running before the end of the year, which will be used to deliver goods at the port.

 

“Everything is set for commissioning because we have the land, warehouse and all but we want to wait for the completion of the roads.

