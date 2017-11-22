Alumni holds economic summit, science prize day in Imo

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Apparently to find solutions to the major economic problems facing not only the South East region but also the country at large, the S4 Etiti Alunmi Association recently held its maiden Economic summit in Owerri, with the theme: “ Economic diversification of the South region, agro- allied businesses and entrepreneurship to the rescue” and the third series of its national science prize awards in which 18 best graduating students were given cash prizes.

The president of the association, Magnus Orji, giving reasons for the economic summit, said that members of the of association which comprises professionals in different fields and based across the world thought it wise to come together to brainstorm towards finding ways for the “socio-economic development of the South East region, in partnership with the government and people of their fatherland, for self-sustenance in terms of wealth creation, infrastructural development, employment generation and food security.”

“We believe that this economic summit would provoke economic revolution in Igbo land with focus on agriculture and its value chain, science education and industrialization of the region because you cannot separate science from real economic development.

“Entrepreneurship which is believed to be solution to solving the persistent problems of unemployment and youth restiveness shall be explored by members of the alunmi association in partnership with other stakeholders. We look forward to the assistance of the governors of Imo and Ebonyi states in making lands available to us for agro-allied businesses aimed at mechanization and commercial agriculture and effective partnership in actualization of this economic revolution in Igbo land,” he said.

He pointed out that the science award was aimed at promoting science education in the South East region and catching them young, saying that the awardees are offered automatic opportunity of becoming associate members of the alunmi association.

He revealed that currently the focus on science prize awards was on three states (Abia, Ebonyi and Imo) that made up the old Imo State that owned the then Senior Secondary School for Science, Etiti. He promised that Enugu and Anambra states would be included in the future.

He also disclosed that the association had plans to establish a science school of a higher standard than the existing one, saying that land has already been acquired for the purpose.

“I am glad that we have acquired a land for our science school project which is tagged, Science School Project, at Etiti/ S4 Alunmi industrial estate. It is pertinent to note that we are leveraging on the expertise of our members such as engineers, architects, surveyors, accountants and business executives across the world to achieve most of the projects, such as the industrial park project which is aimed at establishing cottage industries, factories and different manufacturing outfits in the pipeline,” he said.

The guest of honour and Registrar of National Examination Council, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, commended the association for encouraging students who are doing science subjects in secondary schools in the South East.

The NECO registrar who was represented at the event by Mr O. Olawali, the Imo state head of NECO, urged the association to extend their hands of fellowship to other students across the country.

Pioneer Principal of the school, Mr. Bob Titi, also urged the old students association to keep the flag flying even as he admonished the students to study hard.

The Vice President of the association and Chairman of the 2017 Economic Summit Local Organizing Committee, Mrs. Chinyere Osuoha, told Oriental News that the current leadership of the association has recorded a lot of achievements.

“We have a lot of projects at hand right now, like the science school with industrial park as well as helping our members who cannot afford job opportunities or good businesses. We are urging other sets of the S4 who have not identified with the alunmi to do so in order to move the alunmi forward,” she pleaded.