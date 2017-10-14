Aloe Vera: Super food (1)

Aloe vera is an all-star superfood, it contains a broad spectrum of essential nutrients and beneficial plant compounds. About 75 different nutrients have been identified.

They include:

Vitamin A (beta-carotene): A fat-soluble vitamin that supports the immune system, vision, reproductive health and the chemical communication between your cells

•Vitamin C: An antioxidant involved in healthy immune function, collagen synthesis, and wound repair

•Vitamin E: A fat-soluble antioxidant that helps regulate gene expression and may inhibit the development of cardiovascular disease

•Vitamin B-12: A B vitamin involved in healthy cognitive function, brain aging, the synthesis of DNA, and the production of red blood cells

•Folic acid: Another B vitamin that contributes to the conversion of amino acids and the formation of DNA

Health Benefits of Aloe Vera

There are extensive benefits that stem from regularly using and even eating aloe. These effects extend from the skin inward to your circulatory system. From here they can travel through the body promoting good health.

Part of a healthy, anti-aging diet

As you saw earlier, aloe vera is brimming with micronutrients like antioxidants, which help slow the aging process at the cellular level. But that’s just the tip of the aloe iceberg. One study on women aged 45 years or older found that eating aloe itself improves skin elasticity, boosts collagen production, and significantly reduces wrinkles. Though the study was small, it found that sun-damaged skin and sun-protected skin both improved in appearance.

Balances blood composition for cardiovascular health

Some studies have shown that aloe vera supports normal blood sugar. Researchers reported that 5 active compounds in aloe vera reduced fasting blood sugar levels in mice up to 64% when consumed for four weeks. The same mice showed a 15% decrease in the A1C blood sugar levels

This is significant because high blood sugar increases the presence of free radicals in the blood. It also increases damage to LDL cholesterol, which can lead to arterial plaques and the development of heart disease.

Even better, consuming aloe may support healthy levels of fat in the blood. Some research has shown aloe vera encourages normal LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Stimulates the immune system

Acemannan, one of the active compounds in aloe vera, provokes the production of proteins that boost your body’s defense against foreign or old, malfunctioning cells. It also encourages greater specialization in your dendritic cells, which are the immune cells that call the police—other immune cells—when they see suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

