Almost 70% of Nigerians with HIV and AIDS not aware of status – Foundation

— 30th November 2017

APIN Public Health Initiative, an NGO on Thursday said about 68 per cent of persons living with HIV and AIDS in the country are not aware of their HIV status.

Dr Prosper Okonkwo, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, said this at an event to commemorate the 2017 World AIDS Day in Abuja.

The theme of this year’s celebration was; “Right to Health, Making it Happen’’.

Okonkwo said Nigeria had aligned with global community to treat all persons infected with HIV.

“Statistics from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has revealed that about 68 per cent of people living with HIV are not aware of their status.

“About 3.4 million individuals have been estimated to be living with HIV in Nigeria and this has been rated as the 2nd highest burden in Africa.

“Only about 1.1 million (32 per cent) people living with the virus in Nigeria know that they are living with the virus, while 970,000 people are on treatment with about 780,000 attaining viral suppression.

“This has created a huge gap in curbing the spread of the virus, it is critical to get people tested; the Right to HIV treatment begins with Right approach to HIV testing services,’’ he said.

Okonkwo stated that APIN Public Health initiative would continue to deploy innovative and evidenced based strategies to ensure that people at substantial risk of HIV had access to HIV
testing services.

Mrs Olubunmi Amoo, the Prevention Programme Manager, APIN Public Health Initiative said the prevention strategy was to ensure that people who were negative remain negative in the country.

She said part of the prevention message in commemoration of world AIDS Day was sensitising the public on the correct use, demonstration as well as distribution of condoms.

According to her, the consistent and correct use of condom among people that are HIV negative is one key role of preventing the virus.

“We are targeting those that are more at risk, such as youths, and female sex workers.

“But for those already exposed to the habit, we advise they remain faithful to their partners, or use condoms if they must have sex.

“We advise them to take responsibility for their sexual and reproductive health to prevent Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STI) and unwanted pregnancies.’’Amoo said.

APIN Public Health Initiative is an NGO dedicated to the prevention, treatment, care and support of diseases of public health concern in Nigeria.

These diseases include HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

(Source: NAN)

