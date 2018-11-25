Maurizio Sarri has regularly offered the impression that his Chelsea work in progress has been ahead of schedule.

Do not get carried away, the manager has warned, there are many improvements to be made.

And as for the Premier League title, well, do not look beyond Manchester City.His team started dreadfully and their day did not get any better, as their unbeaten record folded.

By the end, Tottenham were show boating –witness the substitute, Erik Lamela, sashaying away from Hazard – and they could reflect on a pitch-perfect occasion, shaped by Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical plan, and illuminated by the zip and creativity from those in white shirts.

It was Chelsea’s worst start to a match all season: they were 2-0 down after 16 minutes and it is no exaggeration to say that the damage could have been heavier.Then there was Kepa Arrizabalaga, and the goalkeeper’s error for the second goal was in explicable.