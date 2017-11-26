The Sun News
Latest
26th November 2017 - Alleged threat: Miyetti Allah’s claim hypocritical – Benue govt.
26th November 2017 - Come back to PDP, Lamido begs Saraki, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, others‎
26th November 2017 - Pension arrears payment: FG’s commitment unwaivering – PTAD boss
26th November 2017 - Ogun govt. receives award on HIV/AIDS management
26th November 2017 - Militants threat: Monarch lauds PANDEF, PNDPC merger
26th November 2017 - UNN awards Kalu honorary doctorate
26th November 2017 - ABU graduates 50 1st class students, 8200 others
26th November 2017 - China explosion: Ningbo port city rocked by major blast
26th November 2017 - Air Force immortalizes officer killed in North East
26th November 2017 - Alleged Lagos lagoon’s vendor accuses police of torture
Home / National / Alleged threat: Miyetti Allah’s claim hypocritical – Benue govt.

Alleged threat: Miyetti Allah’s claim hypocritical – Benue govt.

— 26th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has described as hypocritical, the claim by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) that its members are under threat as a result of their stand against the Open Grazing Prohibition Law of Benue State.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase in a statement made available to Daily Sun said the insinuation by MAKH that thousands of herders have been driven out of Benue with 600 cows dead is a sharp contradiction to their earlier published stand.

“We read in some of today’s national dailies, another statement issued by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore claiming that 10,000 herdsmen have been displaced while over 600 cows have died in Benue State since implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law commenced on November 1.

“We find the allegation by the group as contradictory as it has come. This is because the same group had said two weeks ago that Fulani pastoralists decided to voluntarily leave Benue State because, according to them, they will never accept the law banning open grazing in the state.”

Akase who stated that the group’s alarm that a Fulani cattle owner in Benue recently jumped into River Benue was another ridiculous fabrication aimed at creating an atmosphere of apprehension in the state maintained that it was reason that the State Government has repeatedly called for the arrest of the group’s President, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo and its Secretary, Saleh Alhassan for making statements capable of causing the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“We wish to once more urge security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, apprehend officials of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for questioning. Hundreds of Benue people have been killed by herdsmen in the last couple of years. Now that the Miyetti Allah group has openly assumed responsibility as the umbrella body shielding the killer herdsmen, it is pertinent that they are arrested and made to account for the blood of the innocent persons.”

He posited that the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law has come to stay and its implementation is ongoing without hitches stressing that the law is not enacted to witch hunt any group of persons or individuals but to protect both farmers and herdsmen.

“We encourage livestock owners to obey provisions of the law to enable them establish ranches for rearing of their animals. This is the best way to end frequent invasion of Benue communities and killing of innocent people,” he said.

 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alleged threat: Miyetti Allah’s claim hypocritical – Benue govt.

— 26th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government has described as hypocritical, the claim by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) that its members are under threat as a result of their stand against the Open Grazing Prohibition Law of Benue State. Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase in a statement made available…

  • Come back to PDP, Lamido begs Saraki, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, others‎

    — 26th November 2017

    …It’s a shame they couldn’t keep Atiku, Lamido tells APC From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Former Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido has pleaded with the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Aliyu Wammako, Kwara state governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Attahiru Bafarawa to quickly come back to…

  • Pension arrears payment: FG’s commitment unwaivering – PTAD boss

    — 26th November 2017

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Barr. Sharon Ikpeazor, has reassured of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, to settle all outstanding arrears owe pensioners across the country based on his disposition to uplifting the standards of living of workers either still in active service or retired. Giving this…

  • Ogun govt. receives award on HIV/AIDS management

    — 26th November 2017

    Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has disclosed that the commitment of his administration towards effective management and treatment of HIV/AIDs has endeared the state to win Service Quality Improvement award. Amosun who made this known while reviewing the achievements of the state government in the health sector at the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation…

  • Militants threat: Monarch lauds PANDEF, PNDPC merger

    — 26th November 2017

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri Paramount ruler of Ogulagha kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM King, Elder, Capt., Joseph Timiyan (JP), has commended the leadership of both the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Pan Niger Delta Peoples Congress (PNDPC) for putting their differences behind them to chat a common course…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share