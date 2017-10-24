The Sun News
Home / National / Alleged slander: Ortom slams N10b suit against Editor

Alleged slander: Ortom slams N10b suit against Editor

— 24th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he is claiming the sum of N10 billion as damages against the Editor-in-Chief of Nigerian Concord, Aare Abiodun Oluwarotimi, for making disparaging publications against his person.

Counsel to Governor Ortom, Barr. Andrew Wombo, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen shortly after a court proceeding at the State High Court, on Tuesday, maintained that the defendant had a case to answer in the matter.

Foreclosing fears that Oluwarotimi might just be a faceless person after all since he had never appeared in court since the commencement of the case, Wombo said, “he is not a faceless person. He exists. In fact, he reacted to a particular document I tendered. He has also been making disparaging statements on Facebook against the person of the Governor.”

The plaintiff’s counsel who noted that it was not the first time that a defendant would be absent in court throughout a court process assured that his client would get judgement and that the judgement would be enforced on the defendant when the time comes.

Earlier during the hearing at the State High Court 2 presided over by Justice Adam Onum, the plaintiff called two witnesses who were both present in court.

However, Justice Onum adjourned the case till November 6 for judgement.

 

